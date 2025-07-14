 Hyundai unveils Ioniq 6 N, its first high-performance EV sedan
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 14:54
Hyundai Motor representatives stand next to the Ioniq 6 N, revealed at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed in Britain on July 14. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor debuted its Ioniq 6 N, the first high-performance version of its all-electric sedan, at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed in Britain, the company announced Monday, celebrating a decade since the launch of its N brand.
 
The debut follows last year’s unveiling of the Ioniq 5 N, its first track-ready EV, at the same festival. Built on the same platform, the Ioniq 6 N features motorsport-inspired technology developed through Hyundai’s “Rolling Lab” projects. Two additional variants — one fitted with N performance parts and another tailored to power sliding — were also on display.
 

The Ioniq 6 N took part in the festival’s iconic Hillclimb event and starred in the N Moment performance session alongside Hyundai's i20 WRC and i20 N Rally 1 Hybrid rally cars, the RN24 concept and other N models. The session highlighted Hyundai’s decade-long evolution in high-performance engineering, Hyundai Motor said.


Hyundai executives at Goodwood emphasized their commitment to preserving the brand’s core identity while broadening its high-performance offerings across electric, internal combustion and hybrid power trains.
 
The Ioniq 6 N, newly revealed at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom, takes part in the Hillclimb event as part of the festival on July 14. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

The company also hosted an N-brand exhibition booth, offering hands-on experiences with the Ioniq 6 N. 
 
“Ioniq 6 N is a model developed based on N’s philosophy of ‘fun to drive’ and actively reflects feedback from fans, customers and engineers,” said Hyundai Motor Head of Genesis and Performance Development Tech Manfred Harrer. “We hope that more people will experience the true joy of driving through this car.”
 
“Hyundai N will continue to maintain its unique identity while providing customers with more diverse choices,” said Senior Vice President of Hyundai Motor’s Global Operations Division Lee Yeong-ho. “This means that we will expand the value of high performance with various power trains such as internal combustion engines and hybrids, not limited to electric vehicles.”
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
Hyundai unveils Ioniq 6 N, its first high-performance EV sedan

