 Oppa Maybach style: Luxury marque opens brand center in Gangnam
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Oppa Maybach style: Luxury marque opens brand center in Gangnam

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 17:31
The Maybach Brand Center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, opened on July 14. [MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]

The Maybach Brand Center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, opened on July 14. [MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]

 
Mercedes-Benz Korea opened the Maybach Brand Center Seoul in Korea on Monday, a dedicated showroom and service center for the automaker's luxury Maybach marque.
 
The center is located in Cheongdam-dong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, in a four-story building with one underground level.
 
The building features a showroom, a handover zone, a service center and a floor for customers to custom-order their luxury vehicles.
 
The Maybach Brand Center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, which opened on July 14, features a showroom, a handover zone, a service center and a floor dedicated to customers wishing to custom-order their Maybach vehicles. [MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]

The Maybach Brand Center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, which opened on July 14, features a showroom, a handover zone, a service center and a floor dedicated to customers wishing to custom-order their Maybach vehicles. [MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]

 
Maybach also unveiled the all-new Mercedes-Maybach SL for the Korean market. The brand currently sells the Mercedes-Maybach S Class sedan in the country alongside the GLS and EQS SUV models.
 
The luxury brand also operates Maybach Atelier, a dedicated Maybach brand store in Shanghai, alongside other Maybach lounges in New York and Vienna.
 
The All-New Mercedes-Maybach SL [MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]

The All-New Mercedes-Maybach SL [MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]

The Maybach Brand Center in Gangnam District, central Seoul opened on July 14 [MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]

The Maybach Brand Center in Gangnam District, central Seoul opened on July 14 [MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]

The Maybach Brand Center in Gangnam District, central Seoul opened on July 14 [MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]

The Maybach Brand Center in Gangnam District, central Seoul opened on July 14 [MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]


BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Mercedes Benz Maybach brand center Seoul

More in Industry

Genesis G90s named official vehicle for Kuwaiti interior ministry

Oppa Maybach style: Luxury marque opens brand center in Gangnam

Samsung, LG to showcase automotive tech at IAA Mobility in Munich

CJ Olive Young sales via online global platform jump 70% in H1

Hyundai unveils Ioniq 6 N, its first high-performance EV sedan

Related Stories

Mercedes donates 20 EVs to social welfare organizations

Brand new Benz

[SPONSORED REPORTS] Mercedes-Benz continues charity work, but virtually

Mercedes donates ￦150 million to promising young athletes

Mercedes to unveil four new AMG vehicles
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)