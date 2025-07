Oppa Maybach style: Luxury marque opens brand center in Gangnam

Mercedes-Benz Korea opened the Maybach Brand Center Seoul in Korea on Monday, a dedicated showroom and service center for the automaker's luxury Maybach marque.The center is located in Cheongdam-dong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, in a four-story building with one underground level.The building features a showroom, a handover zone, a service center and a floor for customers to custom-order their luxury vehicles.Maybach also unveiled the all-new Mercedes-Maybach SL for the Korean market. The brand currently sells the Mercedes-Maybach S Class sedan in the country alongside the GLS and EQS SUV models.The luxury brand also operates Maybach Atelier, a dedicated Maybach brand store in Shanghai, alongside other Maybach lounges in New York and Vienna.BY CHO YONG-JUN [ [email protected]