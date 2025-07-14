Samsung, LG to showcase automotive tech at IAA Mobility in Munich

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics plan to participate in an international motor show in Munich in September as part of their ongoing push into the automotive components business, industry sources said Monday.At IAA Mobility 2025, slated for Sept. 9-14 in Munich, Germany, Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division will set up a booth along with its flat-screen manufacturing unit, Samsung Display, and its battery affiliate, Samsung SDI, according to the sources.It is the second time for Samsung Electronics to participate in the biennial event that brings together global carmakers and auto parts suppliers to showcase the latest automotive technologies and solutions.Samsung Electronics, which has been sharpening its focus on the automotive sector as a key growth area, is expected to exhibit its latest products and technologies targeting the vehicle chip market.Samsung Display plans to present its organic light-emitting diode products for vehicles, while Samsung SDI will showcase its battery technologies tailored for the European market.At the same time, LG Electronics will host a conference to introduce its business strategy and vision for future mobility, centered on the software-defined vehicle concept, on the opening day of the Munich motor show.LG Electronics, which has been strengthening its automotive components business as a future growth engine, has a wide-ranging portfolio that includes in-vehicle infotainment systems, the webOS Auto content platform and the LG Alphaware mobility software solution."LG Electronics is working with industry-leading partners to transform the in-vehicle experience from a simple means of transportation into a content hub," a company official said. "At the event, we will present our vision to lead the in-car content ecosystem in the SDV era."Yonhap