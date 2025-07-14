With the Actyon Hybrid, get the EV experience for a fraction of the price
YANGPYEONG, Gyeonggi — "The closest hybrid to a full EV." This is how KG Mobility describes the Actyon Hybrid. What does that mean, and is this just clever marketing? I had to get behind the wheel and find out.
This test drive was all about the Actyon's hybrid engine and how it feels on the road. The Actyon technically made a comeback last year, 14 years after it was discontinued. Many already know of the car's bold, head-turning design and how it earned wide praise. But it’s also an open secret that the applause didn’t translate to sales.
This was exactly what piqued my interest in the Actyon Hybrid. Looking at the original gasoline-powered Actyon, a few things came to mind. The design was solid. The price was competitive. So why didn’t it win over buyers? My guess? It was missing a crucial thing: a hybrid powertrain.
Once behind the wheel, I noticed that my phone couldn't connect with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto unless plugged in by cable. A head-up display was also missing. I was disappointed but reminded myself: This drive wasn’t about the tech. It was about the driving experience. I only had to focus on the road ahead.
That said, over the course of nearly 90 kilometers (55.9 miles), the driving experience genuinely exceeded my expectations. Most cars from KG, formerly SsangYong Motor, always felt a bit bouncy, with a ride quality that left a lot to be desired. But driving the Actyon Hybrid was smooth and effortless, especially when it came to the handling, which felt incredibly light.
What was most surprising was the fuel efficiency. Perhaps this feature was what earned the Actyon Hybrid its title as "The closest hybrid to a full EV."
Actyon has 1.83 kilowatt hours of battery capacity, the largest among all hybrid cars in Korea. Renault’s Grand Koleos Hybrid, the Actyon's market rival, comes in at 1.64 kilowatt hours of battery, while Hyundai’s much-hyped Palisade Hybrid has 1.65 kilowatt hours of battery. Even the Tucson and Santa Fe hybrids come lower at 1.49 kilowatt hours of battery.
At the end of my 90-kilometer-long test drive, I managed to clock in at 13.9 kilometers per liter (32.7 miles per gallon), slightly lower than the promised 15 kilometers per hour. But then again, I blasted the air conditioner, charged my phone, and played music nonstop. I’d say the numbers are pretty impressive.
“In urban driving, the Actyon Hybrid runs 15.6 kilometers per liter, better than the Grand Koleos’s 14.8,” said a spokesperson for KG Mobility.
The car ran almost entirely on electric power when I drove slowly through the city. The Actyon Hybrid can operate in EV mode up to 94 percent of the time.
As you would expect from a hybrid, the driving was quiet. Remarkably quiet. If you’ve read my previous review of the gasoline-powered Actyon, you’ll remember that one of my biggest complaints was the engine noise.
But remember, every car model has its pros and cons. If you’re looking for dynamic, spirited driving, the Actyon Hybrid may not be the best choice. I found that the Actyon lagged behind when it came to speed. Even when I floored the accelerator, right down to that firm, final click, the car didn’t shoot past 140 kilometers per hour with ease. It struggled.
Sure, it has 201 horsepower, but let’s be honest: That number sounds more impressive than it feels on the road. I wasn’t expecting a rocket, but I was glad I didn’t get my hopes up too high.
When it came to advanced driver assistance systems, the car was less reliable than others on the market. I simply couldn't shake my unease when I turned on cruise control and removed my hands from the wheel. Not once did I trust the car to drive steadily on its own. I kept expecting it to swerve or behave in unpredictable ways.
But the ace up KG’s sleeve? Price. The Actyon Hybrid's sticker price starts at 36.95 million won ($26,860), only 2.78 million won more than its gasoline counterpart.
“KG offers a hybrid engine with the smallest price increase compared to its gasoline-powered counterpart. The Grand Koleos comes with a 3.28 million won difference, and the Kia Sorento's is 3.26 million won,” a KG spokesperson explained.
“And mind you, we’re still using the same 1.5-liter engine while the Grand Koleos downsized from 2.0 to 1.5 liters, and the Sorento went from 2.0 to 1.6 liters for that price.”
