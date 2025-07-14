Medical students to return, but apologies and safeguards still needed (KOR)

Medical students who walked out of school in protest of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s plan to increase medical school admissions have announced their return. On July 12, the Korean Medical Students’ Association (KMSA), in coordination with the Korean Medical Association (KMA) and the National Assembly’s education and health committees, issued a joint statement pledging to return to class.“We will restore the integrity of medical education and the health care system by trusting the government and National Assembly and returning to school,” the KMSA said. The students’ return marks a potential turning point in the 17-month-long standoff between the government and the medical community. That is a welcome development. But many challenges remain.In particular, any special accommodations for returning students must be avoided. Those who already resumed studies earlier this year must not be disadvantaged, and fairness across the student body must be upheld. Granting academic exceptions would undermine educational standards.The Yoon administration’s unilateral plan to add 2,000 medical school seats ultimately collapsed. In April, Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho announced that quotas for 2025 would revert to previous levels — a decision that, while inevitable, offered a chance for both sides to de-escalate. At that point, the medical community could have charted a constructive return. Instead, internal divisions, especially from hard-liners, prolonged the dispute and deepened the crisis. The prior leadership of the KMA and former health officials must accept their share of responsibility.The quality of medical education must remain a nonnegotiable principle. If students advance without fulfilling academic requirements, the consequences will fall on patients. The joint statement calls for a “normalization of the academic calendar,” but fails to provide specifics. If normalization implies that students will move up academic years without proper instruction, that would be unacceptable. It was precisely concerns about the erosion of medical education that fueled opposition to the government’s policy. Upholding quality standards for all students — regardless of when they return — is essential.The return of students does not erase the damage done during the standoff. For over a year, patients have borne the brunt of a fractured health care system. Government officials, political leaders, and the medical community must offer a sincere apology to the public and commit to preventing such disruptions from recurring.Several of President Lee Jae Myung’s campaign pledges — such as establishing public and regional medical schools — are likely to face resistance from the medical establishment. If pursued, these must be accompanied by close dialogue with stakeholders. Likewise, any grievances from doctors or students must be resolved through democratic engagement, not walkouts that endanger public health.지난해 2월 윤석열 정부의 의대 증원 방침에 반발하며 집단으로 학교를 떠난 의대생들이 다시 학교로 돌아가기로 했다. 의대생 단체인 대한의과대학·의학전문대학원학생협회(의대협)는 그제 오후 대한의사협회(의협), 국회 교육·보건복지위원회와 공동 입장문을 냈다. 의대협은 입장문에서 “국회와 정부를 믿고 학생 전원이 학교로 돌아감으로써 의대 교육 및 의료체계 정상화에 힘쓰겠다”고 밝혔다. 일단 의대생들이 전원 복귀를 선언하면서 1년5개월간 이어진 의·정 갈등의 출구가 보이는 점은 다행스럽다. 하지만 풀어야 할 숙제는 여전히 많이 남아 있다. 이미 올해 1학기에 복귀한 학생들과의 형평성을 생각해서라도 뒤늦게 복귀한 학생들에게 원칙에 어긋나는 특례를 허용해선 안 된다.윤석열 정부가 일방적으로 추진한 의대 증원 2000명 계획은 결국 실패했다. 지난 4월 이주호 부총리 겸 교육부 장관이 내년 의대 정원을 증원 전 수준으로 되돌린다고 발표한 것은 불가피했다고 본다. 그때가 의대생 복귀를 포함해 의·정 갈등의 출구를 모색할 좋은 기회였다. 그런데 의료계는 일부 강경파의 목소리에 휘둘리며 결과적으로 더 큰 희생을 초래하고 말았다. 지난 정부의 보건의료 정책 당국자와 의협 집행부는 자신들의 과오에 대해 막중한 책임감을 느껴야 한다.의대에서 교육의 질은 양보할 수 없는 가치다. 의협과 의대협은 ‘학사일정 정상화’를 주장했지만, 구체적인 내용은 언급하지 않았다. 만일 학사일정 정상화가 나중에 복귀한 학생들이 제대로 교육도 안 받고 상급 학년으로 올라간다는 뜻이라면 매우 부적절하다. 그동안 의료계가 정부의 의대 증원 계획에 반발하면서 핵심 이유로 내세웠던 게 의대 교육의 질 저하가 아니었나. 학생들의 복귀 시점과 상관없이 의대 교육과정을 충실히 이수한 경우에만 의사 자격을 취득할 기회를 주는 게 당연하다.의대생 복귀 선언으로 의·정 갈등이 해결의 실마리를 찾았다고 해서 그동안 벌어진 문제를 그냥 덮고 넘어갈 수는 없다. 지난 1년5개월간 이어진 의·정 갈등과 의료 파행의 가장 큰 피해자는 환자들이다. 의료계와 정부·정치권은 먼저 국민 앞에 진솔하게 사과하고 반성하는 모습을 보여야 한다. 앞으로 비슷한 상황이 다시 벌어져 환자들이 불안에 떨지 않도록 재발 방지 대책도 세워야 한다. 이재명 대통령의 대선 공약 중에는 공공 의대와 지역 의대 설립 등 의료계가 반발할 만한 부분이 적지 않다. 새 정부가 이런 정책을 추진할 때 의료계와 긴밀히 소통하는 게 중요하다. 의료계와 의대생들도 정부 정책에 불만이 있다면 대화로 풀어야지 또다시 국민의 건강권을 볼모로 집단행동에 나서는 일은 없어야 한다.