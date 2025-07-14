Split: A Roman palace transformed into a living medieval city (KOR)

On Croatia’s Adriatic coast, medieval cities such as Dubrovnik are scattered like jewels, with red-tiled roofs packed within thick stone walls and narrow alleyways threading between centuries-old buildings. Among them, Split stands out — as not only as another old city, but also one uniquely born from the shell of an ancient Roman imperial palace.The origins of Split trace back to Emperor Diocletian (r. 284–305), who voluntarily abdicated the Roman throne after 21 years and retreated to a massive palace he had built in Spalatum, now Split. A military strongman from humble Dalmatian origins, Diocletian is credited with ending the Crisis of the Third Century, a period marked by internal chaos and frequent assassinations of emperors. He was the only Roman ruler to step down voluntarily, famously declining repeated calls to return to power, and spent his remaining years tending to vegetables in his seaside residence.The palace was constructed like a Roman castrum, or military fortress, with square walls and two intersecting main roads dividing the interior into four quarters. The north–south cardo served military purposes, while the east–west decumanus functioned as a commercial artery — standard design features of Roman urban planning. Yet, unlike most Roman cities, the interior of Split was not laid out as a civic center but as a self-contained imperial compound.The southern gate opened to the sea, allowing access via ship, while the other three gates — east, west, and north — connected to inland roads. The northern half of the compound held military and administrative functions, while the southern half housed the emperor’s private quarters. After the fall of the Roman Empire, the palace slowly transformed. Its wide roads narrowed, homes filled the open spaces and over time, a densely packed medieval city emerged within the original palace walls.Some elements of Diocletian’s palace remain. The colonnaded peristyle courtyard, the emperor’s octagonal mausoleum and the nearby Temple of Jupiter still stand, offering glimpses into the structure’s Roman past.In the 15th century, the Republic of Venice colonized Split and expanded the city beyond the old palace walls. The People’s Square and the city hall reflect Venetian Gothic styles. Later, in the 19th century, the Habsburg monarchy added neoclassical architecture, including the national theater.Split’s evolution resembles that of a living organism, layering histories across time. A walk along the city’s scenic seaside promenade brings visitors face to face with 1,700 years of architectural memory.아드리아해의 크로아티아에는 두브로브니크같이 아름다운 중세도시들이 점점이 위치한다. 높고 두꺼운 성벽으로 감싼 성안에 좁은 골목을 사이로 4~5층의 붉은 기와집이 밀집한 모습이다. 그중 하나, 달마티아의 스플리트는 고대 로마 궁전이 변화해 도시로 발전한 희귀 사례다.디오클레티아누스(242~311)는 21년의 제위 후 305년 퇴위를 선언하며 스팔라툼(현 스플리트)에 거대한 별궁을 짓고 은거를 시작했다. 그는 20명의 황제가 암살 교체된 이른바 3세기의 위기를 종식한 군주로 인기가 높았다. 달마티아 하층민 출신의 입지전적 인물이며 로마 유일의 자진 퇴위한 황제였다. 거듭된 복위 요청도 거절하고 이 별궁에서 채소를 가꾸며 여생을 보냈다.정사각형 성곽을 두르고 중심 도로를 십자형으로 교차해 성안을 4구역으로 나누었다. 남북로인 카르도는 군사용, 동서로 데쿠마누스는 상업용 도로로 “모든 길은 로마로” 통하는 제국 유통망의 핵심이었다. 로마가 유럽 곳곳에 건설한 계획도시의 일반적인 형식이나, 스플리트는 성안을 도시가 아니라 궁전으로 가득 채웠다.바다에 면한 남쪽 성문은 해상교통, 동서북 3개의 성문은 육상교통의 관문이었다. 성안 북쪽엔 군사와 행정시설이, 남쪽엔 황제의 궁전시설이 밀집했다. 서로마가 멸망한 후 궁전은 파괴되고 도로는 좁아졌으며 민가로 가득한 중세도시가 되었다. 궁전 중심에 있던 열주 광장, 팔각형 건물인 디오클레티아누스의 영묘, 그리고 주피터 신전만 남아 창건 당시의 뼈대를 보여준다.15세기 베네치아가 이곳을 식민화하면서 성 바깥으로 신도시를 확장했다. 시민광장과 시청사는 중세 베네치아 형식이다. 19세기 여기를 지배한 합스부르크 왕가는 국립극장과 같은 신고전주의 건물들을 건설했다. 도시는 살아있는 생명체같이 변하면서도 과거의 흔적을 적층해 여러 시간의 기억을 소환한다. 리바 해안 산책로를 걸으며 1700년의 역사를 되돌아본다.