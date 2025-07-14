테슬라, 왜 주총 공지하지 않나
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 09:28
What Happened to Tesla’s Annual Meeting?
Tesla is days away from missing a deadline to hold an annual shareholders meeting, exposing itself to lawsuits and amplifying criticism that the carmaker’s board of directors has been inactive while sales and the stock price slump.
In Texas, where Tesla is incorporated, the law requires companies to hold annual meetings no later than 13 months since the previous meeting. In Tesla’s case, that would be July 13.
Tesla has not announced a date for a meeting or filed any proxy statements — the documents that describe the annual meeting’s agenda, the candidates for the board and proposals to be voted on.
The meeting would normally provide shareholders an opportunity to speak directly to Tesla’s board and to CEO Elon Musk at a critical time for the company. Tesla sales have been plunging, and the stock price has fallen almost 40% from a peak in December.
“This lack of transparency raises serious concerns about the company’s respect for shareholder rights,” a group of state treasurers and other representatives of large shareholders said in a letter to Tesla on Wednesday.
The shareholder representatives, including the New York City comptroller, and treasurers or comptrollers of Oregon, Illinois and Maryland, oversee pension and investment funds that own hundreds of millions of dollars in Tesla shares. They were among 27 shareholder representatives who signed the letter, including pension funds from Denmark and Sweden and religious groups.
Tesla shares slid further this week as Musk floated plans to form a new political party after falling out with President Donald Trump last month. Investors are concerned that Musk’s political activities have distracted him from the car business and will further alienate customers who object to his support for right-wing causes.
“It’s hard for me to imagine any other board of a major corporation allowing the kind of plummeting stock price and deleterious behavior of a CEO as this board has allowed to happen,” said Brooke Lierman, the Maryland comptroller. The Maryland State Retirement and Pension System has about $175 million invested in Tesla.
Annual meetings are routine for publicly listed companies, and it is rare for a corporation, much less one with as much weight in the stock exchange as Tesla, not to call one.
Companies sometimes delay annual meetings because of a pending merger or acquisition, or because they are in financial trouble. There is no indication any of those circumstances apply to Tesla.
테슬라, 왜 주총 공지하지 않나
연례 주주총회 개최 법정 시한을 불과 며칠 앞두고 있는 테슬라가 회의 일정을 공지하지 않고 있다. 이는 소송에 휘말릴 위험과 함께 최근 매출과 주가가 급락 상황에 무기력했던 이사회에 대한 비판의 목소리를 키우고 있다.
테슬라가 법인을 두고 있는 텍사스 법에 따르면, 기업은 직전 주총으로부터 13개월 이내에 연례 주총을 개최해야 한다. 테슬라의 경우 이번 시한은 7월 13일이다.
하지만 테슬라는 아직 주총 일정을 발표하지 않았고, 안건이나 이사 후보, 의결 대상 제안 등을 담은 위임장 서류도 제출하지 않았다.
연례 주총은 통상 주주들이 이사회와 최고경영자(CEO)인 일론 머스크와 직접 소통할 수 있는 기회다. 현재 테슬라는 판매가 급감하고 있으며, 주가는 지난해 12월 고점 대비 40% 가까이 하락했다.
이와 관련해 수요일(7월 9일) 미국 여러 주의 재무책임자, 대형 기관투자자 대표 등은 테슬라에 서한을 보내 “이런 불투명성은 주주 권리를 존중하는 지 심각한 의문을 갖게 한다”고 비판했다.
서한에는 뉴욕시 회계감사관을 비롯해 오리건, 일리노이, 메릴랜드의 재무관 또는 회계 책임자들이 참여했다. 이들은 수억 달러 상당의 테슬라 주식을 보유한 연기금과 투자펀드를 관리한다. 이들 외에도 덴마크와 스웨덴 연기금, 종교 단체 등 총 27개 기관이 서한에 서명했다.
이번 주 테슬라 주가는 또 한 번 하락했다. 이는 머스크가 지난달 도널드 트럼프 대통령과 갈등을 빚은 뒤 새로운 정당 창당을 시사했기 때문이다. 투자자들은 머스크의 정치 활동이 자동차 사업에 집중하지 못하게 만들고, 우파 성향에 반감을 가진 소비자를 더욱 멀어지게 할 것이라 우려하고 있다.
메릴랜드주 회계감사관 브룩 리어먼은 “다른 대기업 이사회였다면 이처럼 주가가 폭락하는 가운데 해를 끼치는 행동을 하는 CEO를 방치했을지 상상하기 어렵다”고 말했다. 메릴랜드주 공무원 연기금은 약 1억 7500만 달러를 테슬라에 투자했다.
상장 기업의 연례 주총은 지극히 당연한 절차다. 특히 테슬라처럼 시장 영향력이 큰 기업이 주총을 열지 않는 일은 매우 드물다.
일반적으로 기업이 인수합병을 앞두고 있거나 재정에 문제가 있을 때 주총을 연기하기도 하지만, 테슬라에서는 이러한 조짐이 전혀 감지되지 않는다.
WRITTEN BY JACK EWING AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN
