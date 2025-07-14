BigHit Music to debut brand-new boy band on Aug. 18
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 09:32
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
BigHit Music, home to boy bands BTS and Tomorrow X Together, will debut its latest new boy band on Aug. 18, the K-pop agency said Monday.
The quintet will debut with five members: Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho.
"The new band is a 'young creators' crew' with members who will create their own music, choreography and videos," BigHit Music said in a press release.
"All the members are teenagers and they will express their creative talent based on their own stories. All members will take part in the creative process, regardless of their set positions."
The members have already taken part in creating some of the iconic dance moves for its seniors at HYBE, according to the agency, including Tomorrow X Together's "Deja Vu" (2024) and "Miracle" (2024).
Further information about the members and the debut album will come at a later date, BigHit Music said.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)