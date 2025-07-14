Cha Eun-woo makes royal exit at meet-and-greet before military duties
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 16:20
- KIM JU-YEON
Korean heartthrob and Astro member Cha Eun-woo said his final goodbyes to fans with an unreleased single and words of gratitude at a meet-and-greet on Saturday, his last before starting military duties on July 28. He will be a part of Korea's military band for the mandated 20 months of service.
The event, called “The Royal,” took place at Kyung Hee University’s Peace Hall in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, according to Cha’s agency, Fantagio, on Monday. The actor-singer made his appearance decked out in a uniform reminiscent of one worn by “a crown prince of an empire.”
During the main event, he performed songs from his first solo EP, “Entity” (2024), such as lead track “Stay” and “You’re the best,” as well as “Love so Fine” (2021), an original soundtrack for tvN’s 2020 drama series “True Beauty,” in which he starred as the male lead. He also gave fans a taste of an unreleased single, according to Fantagio.
The singer also took on various challenges and chatted with Astro’s fan base, which is nicknamed Aroha. He recreated viral TikTok moments such as the “magnesium deficiency challenge” and danced to “Soda Pop” from Netflix’s hit animation film “KPop Demon Hunters.”
The “Gangnam Beauty” (2018) actor also delighted fans by reading dialogue from the hit drama series “Princess Hours” (2006), a TV show adapted from a comic book in which the female protagonist marries the crown prince of Korea in an alternate timeline.
In his closing remarks, Cha thanked his fans for their support and promised to return safely from the military.
“I wanted to make you smile,” he said. “I hope this event remains in your hearts as a fun and happy memory. Thanks to you, I was even able to play a crown prince, which was a real joy.”
“I’m truly grateful to everyone who shared this day with me. Let’s make sure we meet again,” he added.
Cha debuted in 2014 as an actor with a minor role in the film “My Brilliant Life” and subsequently as a member of boy band Astro in 2016.
He stars alongside “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (2022) actor Park Eun-bin in Netflix’s comedy action series “The WONDERfools,” set to premiere at an undetermined date. His first lead role in a film is in a project tentatively named “First Ride,” also premiering at an unspecified date.
