ILLIT to release new Japanese single 'Toki Yo Tomare'
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 17:02
KIM JU-YEON
ILLIT will release its first Japanese single "Toki Yo Tomare" in September, the girl group's agency, Belift Lab, said on Monday.
The single will mark the girl group's first release in Japan in seven months since its digital single, "Almond Chocolate," which was released in Japanese on Feb. 14 and in Korean on March 10.
"Toki Yo Tomare," which loosely translates to "Time, Please Stop," will be released as a digital single on Sept. 1. A physical album will be released two days later on Sept. 3.
The single consists of four songs: two new songs, a Japanese version of "Do the Dance," the lead track for ILLIT's third EP, "bomb," as well as "Almond Chocolate," which gained popularity in Japan as the soundtrack for romantic comedy film "It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love."
"Toki Yo Tomare" captures the "sparkling moments of youth that are so bright and dazzling that you will find yourself wishing they would never end," according to Belift Lab.
Formed through JTBC reality show "R U Next?" (2023), ILLIT debuted in 2024 with EP "Super Real Me" with the lead track "Magnetic." The group released its third EP, "bomb," on June 16.
The group is set to hold fan concerts in Yokohama and Osaka in August and September, respectively, as part of its "ILLIT Glitter Day in Japan" tour.
ILLIT will also perform at the Rock In Japan Festival 2025 in September, one of Japan’s largest rock festivals in terms of attendance.
