New boy band IDID to release predebut single on July 24

NCT Dream takes fans on time-traveling journey through the eras at Seoul show

Boy band NCT Dream goes 'back to the future' in fifth full-length album

Cha Eun-woo makes royal exit at meet-and-greet before military duties

ILLIT to release new Japanese single 'Toki Yo Tomare'

Related Stories

A year on, ILLIT says 'magnetic' field growing

ILLIT to celebrate upcoming album with 'Friends Night in Paris' party

'We are showing how we are': HYBE's ILLIT impresses with 'whimsical' debut

ILLIT on its new EP, first dates and borrowed cats: 'Anyone can relate to our stories'

ILLIT's debut EP 'Super Real Me' surpasses 500,000 sales