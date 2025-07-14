J-Hope caps off Lollapalooza Berlin with 90-minute performance of solo, BTS hits
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 10:27 Updated: 14 Jul. 2025, 10:36
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
J-Hope of BTS performed a whopping 21 songs for a 90-minute show as a headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin on Sunday.
J-Hope performed in the final slot of the music festival, held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin for some 60,000 audience members — some of whom brandished official BTS lightsticks to welcome the K-pop singer on the stage.
J-Hope performed the best of his solo tracks "What if..." (2022), "Pandora's Box" (2022), "on the street" (2023) and more, along with a medley of BTS's hit songs "MIC Drop" (2017), "Dynamite" (2020) and "Butter" (2021). Fans sang along in Korean, while cheering enthusiastically for J-Hope.
"I'm here in Berlin, after my first [Lollapalooza] in 2022," J-Hope told the crowd. "There were so many things I became grateful for during my tour. Thank you so much for being there with me all the way through. I love you all."
"After this, I'm going to start focusing on music for my team [BTS]. I told the staff to just enjoy this, to put an amazing end [to my tour]. You've made it come true for me," he added.
J-Hope began his "Hope on the Stage" tour on Feb. 28 in Korea, followed by performances in the United States, Mexico, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Macau, Taiwan and Japan.
He held the finale concert on June 13 and 14 at the Goyang Stadium, Gyeonggi, attended by his bandmates who had finished their military duties this year.
All BTS members have finished their duties and will make a comeback with new music next year.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)