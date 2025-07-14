'Kpop Demon Hunters' continues chart success on Billboard in U.S.
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 08:56 Updated: 14 Jul. 2025, 08:59
- YOON SO-YEON
The demon hunters are still at it: Netflix's latest global hit animation "KPop Demon Hunters" is continuing its hot streak on the U.S. Billboard music charts for the third week.
The original soundtrack album for the animated series inched up to sit on No. 2 of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the week starting July 19, Billboard said in an article on Sunday.
"It's the first soundtrack to debut in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and then see unit increases in its second and third weeks since the 'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2' album in 2017," read the article.
The "KPop Demon Hunters" album earned 75,000 equivalent album units by July 10, according to market tracker Luminate. It is also one of the only four soundtracks to reach the top two spots on the Billboard 200, along with "Wicked" (2024), "Barbie" (2023) and "Encanto" (2022).
The album, currently only available in digital download format, will roll out a CD edition in August along with a vinyl edition in October, according to Billboard.
The "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack debuted at No. 8 of the Billboard 200 chart straight after its global release on June 20. The "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack includes tracks such as "Take Down" and "Golden" by HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group at the center of the film, and "Soda Pop" by rival group Saja Boys.
