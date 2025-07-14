NCT Dream shows off new album with radiant performance — in pictures

Boy band NCT Dream poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its fifth full-length album, “Go Back To The Future,” at Lotte Cinema World Tower in southern Seoul on July 14. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
NCT Dream held a news conference on Monday at Lotte Cinema World Tower in southern Seoul ahead of the release of its fifth full length album “Go Back to the Future.”
During the media event, the seven members — Jeno, Mark, Chenle, Jaemin, Haechan, Renjun and Jisung— posed for photos and answered questions from reporters.
“Go Back to the Future” features a time-travel concept centered around the journey to find one’s most radiant self. The album consists of nine tracks across various genres, including double lead tracks “BTTF” and “Chiller” and the B-sides “I like it,” “Dream team,” “Interlude: Back to Our Paradise,” “’Bout You,” “That Summer” “Miss Me,” and “Beautiful Sailing.”
The group recently kicked off its fourth world tour “The Dream Show 4: Dream the Future” with three concerts in Seoul at Gocheock Sky Dome on July 10, 11 and 12.
NCT Dream will continue the tour across Asia, with stops including Bangkok, Thailand from Aug. 16 to 17; Hong Kong on Aug. 30; Jakarta, Indonesia from Sept. 27 to 28; Singapore from Oct 18 to 19; Taipei, Taiwan on Dec. 6; and Kuala Lumpur from Dec. 13 to 14.
More cities and dates are expected to be announced later.
“We are very honored to perform in such large venues on this tour,” Jaemin told reporters. “Stadiums are the kind of places where we can instantly feel how much love and support we receive from fans.
“I’m incredibly grateful and happy, but I also have the desire to see our fans up close,” he added. “It would be great if we could also do fan meetings or fan sign events in the future.”
“No matter how big the venue is, there are always people watching through Beyond LIVE or other online platforms,” Mark said. “Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about how to make those online experiences just as enjoyable. It’s something I’ll continue to work on seriously going forward.”
“Go Back to the Future” will be officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.
The following images capture key moments from the event as NCT Dream posed for photos and answered questions from media.
Boy band NCT Dream poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its fifth full-length album, “Go Back To The Future,” at Lotte Cinema World Tower in southern Seoul on July 14. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
