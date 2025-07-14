 New boy band IDID to release predebut single on July 24
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 15:46
Boy band IDID will release a predebut single on July 24. [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

IDID, a new boy band formed through reality competition show "Debut's Plan," will release a predebut single on July 24, its agency Starship Entertainment said Monday.
 
The band is made up of seven trainees who battled their way to the top in "Debut's Plan," which aired from March to May on Starship Entertainment's YouTube channel. 
 

The members are Jang Yong-hoon, Kim Min-jae, Park Won-bin, Baek Jun-hyuk, Chu Yoo-chan, Park Seong-hyeon and Jeong Se-min. Trainee Park Jun-hwan, who was initially announced as part of the band's lineup in May, was excluded from the group in June after controversial social media posts alleged to be written by Park surfaced.
 
In the teaser video "What did you do yesterday?" uploaded on Sunday, the seven rookies participate in popular summer activities such as diving and drinking ice-cold water. The music and accompanying visuals use ice as the main motif and are themed around the keywords "ice" "water" and "twinkle," hinting at the band's "refreshing and cool charm," according to the agency.
 
Stills from a teaser video for IDID's single uploaded to Starship Entertainment's YouTube channel on July 13 [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

IDID's official debut will mark Starship Entertainment's first boy band in 5 years, with the members following in the footsteps of Boyfriend, Monsta X and Cravity. 
 
IDID released its first single, "Crown," as part of an eight-member performance for "Debut's Plan."
 
The band's name embodies its ambition to achieve anything through relentless effort, the agency said.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
