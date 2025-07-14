2026 U.S. defense budget prohibits unilateral downsizing of USFK
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 17:10
Amid renewed concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump could reduce the U.S. military presence in Korea, the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services passed a key defense bill barring any reduction of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) unless the secretary of defense certifies that it serves national interests.
The committee passed the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Friday in a 26-to-1 vote. The bill explicitly prohibits any decrease in USFK personnel or transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) to Korean forces unless the U.S. secretary of defense certifies to Congress that such moves are in the national interest.
The bill also calls for independent assessments from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Indo-Pacific Command commander and the USFK commander on the risks associated with troop reductions or an Opcon transfer.
The NDAA is a critical annual legislative measure that authorizes the U.S. defense budget and outlines key policy priorities. It is valid for a single fiscal year and must be renewed annually to reflect evolving security needs.
The restriction on troop cuts without congressional approval was first included in the 2019 NDAA under Trump’s first administration. That version barred the use of funds to reduce USFK below 22,000 personnel — widely viewed as a safeguard against potential troop withdrawals by the White House.
Under the Joe Biden administration, the 2022 NDAA dropped the troop reduction restriction but instead included language affirming the current force level of approximately 28,500 personnel in Korea.
The reintroduction of the restriction in the 2026 NDAA — the first in five years — appears to reflect lawmakers’ concerns that Trump could attempt to unilaterally scale back the U.S. military presence in Korea without consulting Congress.
In May, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon was considering withdrawing approximately 4,500 troops from Korea and relocating them to Guam or elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific. Both the Defense Department and USFK denied the report at the time, issuing statements saying they had no plans to reduce troop numbers.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
