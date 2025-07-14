 French Embassy storms Grand Hyatt to celebrate Bastille Day
French Embassy storms Grand Hyatt to celebrate Bastille Day

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 17:02
French Ambassador to Korea Philippe Bertoux speaks at a reception celebrating Bastille Day, or Fête Nationale, on July 14 at the Grand Hyatt Seoul, highlighting Franco-Korean friendship and shared ambitions in global security, technological innovation and climate action. [SEO JI-EUN]

The French Embassy in Seoul celebrated Bastille Day, or Fête Nationale, on Monday at the Grand Hyatt in central Seoul, highlighting Franco-Korean friendship and shared ambitions in global security, technological innovation and climate action.
 
Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789 — a turning point in the French Revolution — as well as the Fête de la Fédération held one year later to honor national unity.
 
French Ambassador to Korea Philippe Bertoux emphasized the longstanding ties, from the French UN Battalion in the 1950-53 Korean War to cooperation in nuclear energy and high-speed rail. Looking ahead, he pointed to growing partnerships in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, space and green transition, grounded in France’s “France 2030” reindustrialization plan.
 
The ambassador looked ahead to the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between France and Korea in 2026, hinting at high-level visits and expanded cooperation to come.
 
“We will take advantage of these celebrations to propel our bilateral relationship to new heights," Bertoux said in his welcoming remarks, "because 'Impossible is not French,' as the saying goes and this proverb also perfectly works in Korean."

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
