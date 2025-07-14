From meatballs to meeting North Koreans, Sweden's ambassador took unique path to Seoul

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

How has your experience in North Korea influenced your broader diplomatic philosophy or approach?

Part of my work was to help Swedish, Nordic and European citizens — and also American citizens — who ended up in difficult situations. Sweden has a protecting power agreement with the U.S. in North Korea. We try to guard American citizens’ interests.

There were a number of Americans I had to help. One person lost his passport in a far-off city — I had to get him to Pyongyang, figure out how to get an emergency passport, talk to the U.S. embassy in Beijing and have someone fly in with the document. It was very complicated.

Some cases were more serious — people accused of criminal acts, often religious-related. We had to ask for access, make sure they were treated well and figure out how to get them out of custody. That was a really difficult part, but we managed. Three or four cases in three years. Luckily, we helped all the Americans who were there during my time.

Helping those people — that’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve done. You can actually make a difference as a diplomat. Some wrote thank-you letters afterward. When you go into an environment like North Korea, you don’t know how you’ll react. But I felt: I can handle this. And if I can handle this, I can handle many things.

You have rare firsthand experience of living in both Koreas. What do you think is the most striking difference that ordinary observers might not know?

I can see many similarities because there’s something Korean — even after so many years, it’s still a very strong cultural imprint. But you’ve had a different history, living in a different society. The Republic of Korea is a free and strong democracy. The DPRK [North Korea] is an authoritarian regime. Of course, living under such different conditions changes people. It’s probably about having that different experience — where the highest thing you can aspire in society in the DPRK is the heir Kim Jong-un. He’s more or less a divine figure. It feels almost like a religious function. So that approach is very different.

What was the most memorable or impactful moment from your time as ambassador in Pyongyang?

The thing that affected me most — what I really felt strongly — was meeting the real North Koreans, not the official Koreans like the elite. I had the chance to go out to the countryside to visit some humanitarian projects that Sweden was supporting. The most common project was water and sanitation — giving people running water and functioning toilets.

To see how happy they were and to get the feeling of their hardship and struggle, but also to see that I could connect with them. It’s very rare that you can connect — they’re very careful in engaging foreigners. That feeling for the real Koreans, their lives — that’s probably the strongest emotional experience that I carry with me still.

Sweden is significantly increasing its defense budget. South Korea is also facing growing pressure to increase its defense spending amid evolving regional threats. What lessons can Korea draw from Sweden’s defense policy shifts and spending increases?

It’s about the partnership — to work closely together. NATO is demanding more European spending. We need to take more responsibility for our own security.

Our defense budget is growing rapidly — from the equivalent of 2.4 percent of GDP up to 3.5 or even 5 percent. That includes civil defense, too, but it’s still a dramatic change.

I think South Korea may face similar demands. Maybe we can find ways to join forces and help each other develop.

Sweden is known for its strong welfare system. South Korea’s new President Lee Jae Myung has pledged to introduce policies such as the four-and-a-half-day workweek. Do you think Sweden's welfare model could work in Korea?

We have had our own society, our own development over many years. Korea has its own history and developed differently. You have to put it in the Korean context to see how it could fit your model.

One element of Swedish society is that it’s a high-tax society. We pay high taxes for the benefits we get. But Swedes accept that because they trust the system — they know they’ll get good service.

We were lucky to have an inflow of people into Sweden, which helped keep the demographic balance. Our system has adapted — for example, we’ve reformed the pension system and raised the retirement age. It used to be 65, then 67, now 68, and it will be 69. The system adjusts as people live and work longer. That’s the challenge for Korea — to keep the pension system sustainable, especially with a shrinking younger generation.

Korea has experienced rapid economic growth, but now it's time for the social landscape to catch up. The path forward must be shaped in Korea's own way — and it's up to the country's policymakers to navigate that transition.

How does Sweden’s NATO membership shape its broader Asia policy — and what implications might it have for relations with Korea?

It gives us an opportunity to deepen our strategic ties with Asia. I think South Korea is a very important partner — like-minded democracy, common values, common interests: democracy, technology, security.

NATO gave us a new platform to cooperate from. But we already have many things in the security field we can enhance — defense industry, cybersecurity, supply chain resilience, climate security.

During the Cold War, Sweden had to show it could defend itself. That meant building up a strong defense industry — fighter jets, submarines, radar systems. Korea has that too. Defense is now a key part of our partnership.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) recently signed memorandums of understanding with Swedish and Norwegian firms to develop small modular reactors (SMRs). How is this trilateral cooperation progressing?

It’s going quite well. We’re moving beyond technological exchange into more strategic partnerships. Swedish side is doing feasibility studies for nuclear sites. KHNP is working on design standardization. There’s also dialogue among regulatory authorities to understand safety and licensing procedures.

We are focused on green and stable energy. SMRs will be important. Korea is strong in building plants, and we want to do this together.

Sweden used to pursue a nuclear phase-out policy. How does it now view Korean SMR technology?

We’re looking for a partner with the technology. We started to phase out nuclear energy years ago, but now we need to scale up again.

Korea is one of the most interesting partners, especially in SMRs. You're advanced technologically. We want to build 2,500 megawatts by 2035 — the equivalent of 10 conventional reactors.

There will be opportunities. We’re impressed by Korean competitiveness. But everything depends on what you’re looking for and who can offer what.

A recent Swedish inquiry found serious human rights violations in past international adoptions. One in six adoptees came from Korea. How is Sweden responding — and what ethical standards should be set going forward?

I don’t have a good answer right now. It’s a public investigation. A commission presented a report. Now, different agencies and organizations are commenting. After that, the government will decide how to act.

There’s a more critical view of adoption in general in Sweden. Right now, it’s focused on very particular instances. Maybe we have to let some time pass to reflect — are we going to stop adoptions totally, be more careful or what?

It’s an ongoing discussion in society: what do we think about adoption?

Are there any Swedish dishes that you think deserve more global attention?

I think the main dish is the Swedish meatballs. It’s very traditional and every Swede can relate to it because they’ve had it and they enjoy, and that’s probably why you find them at Ikea as well. When a dish is beloved by a country’s people, each household tends to preserve its own traditional recipe handed down through generations. The meatball is a good example.

You eat the meatballs with traditional potatoes. It can be mashed or just boiled, and then you have a brown gravy — a cream sauce — and lingonberry, which is a little red berry.

We eat a lot of seafood. We like fish, salmon, mussels, oysters. We eat crayfish, too. In August, we have the crayfish party. You gather with friends, have a big stack of boiled crayfish, some salad, bread, good cheese. You peel the crayfish — it’s part of the fun — and have beer and snaps like vodka.

There’s also fermented fish called sour herring, popular in the north. You have to eat it outdoors because the smell is terrible. I’ve tried skate in Mokpo, but this is much worse. But some people love it — with special bread, potatoes, onion, sour cream.

Fika — a Swedish tradition of coffee, conversation and pause — is a valued part of daily life in Sweden. Does it have anything in common with Korea's hoesik (after-work dinner and drinks) culture? Do you believe fika culture could take root in Korea’s fast-paced work environment?

I have not so much experience with the Korean hoesik culture, but I think there are some similarities. I think it probably fills the same function of connecting, but fika is maybe a bit more relaxed.

We usually have fika midmorning around 10 o’clock, and mid-afternoon around 3.

What is your favorite Korean food?

Bulgogi. I think the whole package — the way you eat it and the taste. The food is what I like, being here.