Boiling heat wave makes way for heavy rainfall in Korea's southern regions
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 10:36
After a scorching heat wave, heavy rainfalls have now begun battering southern parts of the country. Overnight downpours of up to 242 millimeters (9.53 inches) in South Gyeongsang caused a series of traffic accidents, flooding and fallen trees.
All heavy rain warnings issued across Busan and South Gyeongsang had been lifted as of 7 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Monday. Cumulative rainfall reached 242 millimeters in Geoje and 192.5 millimeters in Sasang District, Busan.
A heavy rain advisory is issued when more than 60 millimeters of rain is expected within three hours or over 110 millimeters in 12 hours. A heavy rain warning is issued when those figures exceed 90 and 180 millimeters, respectively.
A total of 44 rain-related incidents were reported in the province between Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, according to the South Gyeongsang and Changwon Fire Departments.
A van overturned after skidding on a wet road in Daeyang-myeon in Hapcheon County, leaving the driver with minor injuries at 5:20 p.m. Sunday. Another vehicle slipped on a curve and flipped over in Yegok-dong, Masanhappo District, Changwon, injuring the driver and two passengers at 5:40 p.m.
Firefighters responded to a report of potential flooding at an underpass in Gagok-dong, Miryang, at 7:40 p.m.
KTX delayed due to downpour
In Busan, a heavy rain advisory was issued at 6 p.m. on Sunday. It was then upgraded to a warning, and later downgraded again before being lifted around 4 a.m. Monday. During the alert, the city saw over 100 millimeters of rain. Sasang District recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 192.5 millimeters, followed by Saha District with 177.5 millimeters and Buk District with 169.5 millimeters.
A total of 89 rain-related incidents were reported to fire authorities in Busan.
The first Korea Train Express (KTX) train departing from Busan was delayed by about 22 minutes due to the heavy rain. KTX Train No. 166, scheduled to leave Busan Station at 4:38 a.m. and arrive at Seoul Station at 7:49 a.m., was delayed due to rain between Sasang and Busanjin, according to the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail).
There were no reported injuries, but 51 residents from 33 households in a hillside apartment complex in Beomil-dong, Dong District, and nine residents from five households in Choeup-dong, Busanjin District, were evacuated to hotels or relatives' homes due to the risk of building collapse.
Firefighters were dispatched to a flooded parking lot in Gwaebeop-dong, Sasang District, at 10:53 p.m. Sunday. Another report of heavy leakage at the construction site of the Sasang-Hadan Line of the Busan Metro was received at 1:16 a.m. Monday.
Rain is expected to taper off in Busan by Tuesday afternoon, with an additional 20 to 60 millimeters forecast.
While rain has briefly eased in inland regions, it is expected to resume by Monday afternoon. In particular, heavy downpours are forecast overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning in the Yeongdong region of Gangwon.
Up to 150 millimeters of rain is expected on Ulleung Island and over 120 millimeters in Gangwon’s Yeongdong region by Tuesday. Other inland areas, including Seoul, may receive 10 to 50 millimeters.
Although rain may pause briefly on Tuesday afternoon, another round is expected from July 16 as rain clouds descend from the north, potentially extending into the latter half of the week.
“Some regions may see a break in rainfall between the morning of July 14 and the early hours of July 15,” a KMA official said. “While temperatures in areas experiencing rain may fall slightly, once the rain stops, the high humidity will cause daytime temperatures to feel as high as 31 degrees Celsius [87.8 degrees Fahrenheit], making for muggy conditions.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
