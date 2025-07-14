 Shades of summer
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

Shades of summer

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 19:51
 
Lotus season in the summer rain
 
Lotus flowers and water lilies are in full bloom at the lotus garden in Samnak Ecological Park in Sasang District, Busan, on July 14. The garden features more than 10 varieties of lotus, including nymphaea, Chosun white lotus and crimson lotus, with the peak viewing season spanning July and August. [SONG BONG GEUN]
 
 
 
tags Busan

More in Environment

Shades of summer

Boiling heat wave makes way for heavy rainfall in Korea's southern regions

Heat wave ends, monsoons begin: 6 inches of rain to pummel south through Monday

Seoul launches initiative to enhance Cheonggye Stream experience amid record heat in July

A bigger pest than the lovebugs? Korea ups warning against white moths.

Related Stories

Air Busan to resume Qingdao route, but transiting through Incheon

With new 2,000-seat concert hall, Busan hopes to take music scene global

Busan's bid begins

Busan takes spotlight as Korea's filmmaking hub

Busan gets 'good' new city branding designs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)