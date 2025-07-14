Shades of summer
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 19:51
Lotus season in the summer rain
Lotus flowers and water lilies are in full bloom at the lotus garden in Samnak Ecological Park in Sasang District, Busan, on July 14. The garden features more than 10 varieties of lotus, including nymphaea, Chosun white lotus and crimson lotus, with the peak viewing season spanning July and August. [SONG BONG GEUN]
