Georgia Tech to build research center in Incheon

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 16:00
Incheon Metropolitan City's mayor Yoo Jeong-bok discusses bilateral cooperation with officials from the city government and Georgia Institute of Technology at the university's campus in Atlanta on July 11. [INCEHON METROPOLITAN CITY]

A research center of the U.S.-based Georgia Institute of Technology, also known as Georgia Tech, will be built in Incheon.
 
Incheon Metropolitan City announced on Monday that the city’s mayor, Yoo Jeong-bok, met with Georgia Tech’s president, Ángel Cabrera, on July 11 to discuss the establishment of the university’s research center in the coastal city, along with other plans such as bilateral cooperation in the AI industry.
 
According to the city government, the two parties have reconfirmed a mutual understanding and desire to proceed with the plans, based on the memorandum of understanding signed in June.
 

The new deal is part of Incheon’s plan to establish a cluster housing international research centers, which the city expects will create a synergic effect across the research field, education and industries in the region.
 
Incheon already launched two international research centers jointly with Stanford University and Ghent University in 2021 and last year, respectively.
 
“The establishment of Georgia Tech’s research center in Incheon will greatly improve the city’s advanced manufacturing industry and contribute to the development of the nation’s overall research capabilities,” Yoo said.
 
In line with Incheon’s effort to further bolster its global competitiveness, the city has also initiated the second phase of the Incheon Global Campus (IGC) initiative.
 
Launched in 2009 with an aim to house satellite campuses of foreign universities, the first phase of the project has established campuses: SUNY Korea, George Mason Korea, Utah Asia Campus, Ghent University Global Campus and SUNY Korea FIT.
 
The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZA) said that the existing IGC universities now have a total of 4,519 students, which is 99.8 percent of their admission quotas.
 
As part of the second phase of the IGC initiative, the IFEZA and the Incheon Institute plan to add another five universities to the IGC, aiming for a total of 10,000 students.
 
One university that is set to open a satellite campus in Songdo, Incheon, is the University of Southampton, which submitted a letter of intent to IFEZA in May.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
