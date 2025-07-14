Jeonbuk National University becomes 'partner in mapping out Mongolian youths' dreams and futures'
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 14:49
LEE TAE-HEE
Jeonbuk National University announced Monday that it will work with Mongolia's Bayanzürkh District to invite up to 1,000 Mongolian students to study at the university.
Jeonbuk National University signed a memorandum of agreement with the district, located in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar, when university President Yang O-bong visited the area on Thursday.
Following the agreement, the university will invite up to 1,000 Mongolian students to study at Jeonbuk National University through its degree programs, Korean language programs and exchange student programs.
The university does not have a set time frame for reaching this 1,000-student target. It said it will be doing so gradually.
The focus will be on inviting students to programs essential to Mongolia's development and areas the university has expertise in, such as AI, resource energy, renewable energy, civil engineering, semiconductors, business and trade.
The university aims to select outstanding Mongolian students in Bayanzürkh through the partnership and also invest more into the designated academic fields.
"Jeonbuk National University will become a reliable partner in mapping out Mongolian youths' dreams and futures," said Yang O-bong, president of Jeonbuk National University. "We will not be sparing in our efforts to help these international students achieve their academic goals and lifetime ambitions in a welcoming and respectful environment."
The partnership with Bayanzürkh District is part of the university's efforts to have 5,000 international students by 2028, a goal it set after being chosen for the Korean government's Glocal University 30 funding project in 2023.
According to the Korean Council for University Education, the university had 1,032 international students as of 2024.
