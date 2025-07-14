 Russia's foreign minister leaves North Korea after 3-day visit
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 10:28
This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 14, shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, shaking hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui before leaving North Korea the previous day following a three-day visit to the eastern coastal city of Wonsan. [YONHAP]

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 14, shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, shaking hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui before leaving North Korea the previous day following a three-day visit to the eastern coastal city of Wonsan. [YONHAP]

 
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has left North Korea after wrapping up his three-day visit to the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, the North's state media reported Monday.
 
Lavrov departed the country via Wonsan Kalma Airport on Sunday after being seen off by North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Russia's top envoy in Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met Lavrov on his yacht in Wonsan on Saturday. During the talks, Kim reaffirmed his "unconditional" support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
 
Lavrov also held the second round of strategic dialogue with his North Korean counterpart Saturday. They vowed efforts to advance the bilateral relations between the two nations into long-term strategic ties by faithfully implementing a mutual defense treaty.
 
Experts said North Korea appears to have invited Lavrov to Wonsan in an effort to promote a newly opened tourist zone and attract Russian tourists.
 
After visiting the North, Lavrov flew to China to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, according to Russian media reports.

