A prez and his dog: Lee reflects on animal emotional instincts in Instagram post
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 19:47
President Lee Jae Myung might be running the country — but at home, the family dog seems to prefer his wife.
In an Instagram post Monday, Lee shared a photo of himself with Bobby, the family’s pet dog, along with a surprisingly self-aware reflection on the affection, loyalty and emotional instincts of animals — and how they often surpass those of humans.
"This is my lovely dog who lives with me," Lee wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself and Bobby. Interest in the pet had surged after the president casually mentioned the dog earlier that day during a lecture for incoming Grade 5 civil servants.
What followed was a personal anecdote — part domestic comedy, part morality tale.
"To be honest, I had a small disagreement with my wife this morning because of Bobby. The dog kept going only to her," he wrote. "I felt pretty hurt at first, but when I thought about it more, it made sense."
He went on: "My wife is the one who feeds, walks and plays with Bobby every day. Since I don’t have much time to spend at home, it’s only natural Bobby feels closer to her."
That realization sparked a broader reflection.
"Dogs know very well who cherishes and loves them," Lee wrote. "Watching Bobby stick right by my wife’s side made me think: if animals can sense and express feelings like this, how much more finely tuned must people be?"
"With just a look, an expression or the mood in a room, we can immediately pick up on each other’s emotions," he said. "In the end, it reminded me again that genuine feelings always get through, whether it’s with animals or people."
Lee then turned his thoughts to Korea’s fast-growing community of pet owners.
"In this age of 15 million companion animals, more than one out of every four Koreans lives with a pet," Lee wrote. "Through Bobby, who brings small joys and warm comfort just by being here, I can better understand the hearts of so many of our citizens who live with animals."
The president concluded his post by stressing his commitment to a more compassionate society.
"I will continue working hard to build a society overflowing with respect and consideration for life," he said. "I imagine a Korea that becomes a leading country in animal welfare, where people and animals live together harmoniously and enrich each other’s lives."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
