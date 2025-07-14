Kakao founder and three others summoned in probe involving ex-first lady
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 18:45 Updated: 14 Jul. 2025, 19:35
Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee has summoned four prominent business figures for questioning, including tech giant Kakao founder Kim Beom-su.
The special counsel’s office confirmed Monday that it had summoned Kim Beom-su, along with Hyosung Group Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang, former Korea Securities Finance Corporation President Yoon Chang-ho and former Daou Kiwoom Group Executive Chairman Kim Ik-rae, to appear for questioning on Thursday. All four are being treated as witnesses at this stage.
At the center of the investigation is an 18.4 billion won ($13.31 million) investment made in June 2023 by several major firms — including Kakao Mobility — into IMS Mobility, formerly known as BeMyCar. The firm’s board at the time included an executive known only by the surname Kim, a longtime acquaintance of the former first lady’s family and widely referred to in Korean media as the "butler."
“We plan to summon the top decision-makers from institutions and companies that invested in the fund at the heart of the so-called ‘butler gate’ case, to swiftly uncover the truth and prevent the destruction of evidence,” said special prosecutor Oh Jeong-hee during a regular press briefing on Monday.
The so-called butler gate scandal revolves around allegations that Kim Keon Hee’s close associate helped found IMS Mobility and later benefited handsomely from the company’s capital influx. Investigators suspect that approximately 9.2 billion won from the 2023 investment round was diverted to inflated outsourcing expenses, potentially serving as a covert payout for the associate.
The "butler" reportedly netted around 4.6 billion won by selling his shares following the investment.
The special counsel’s office is investigating whether Kim Keon Hee exerted any influence over the investment decisions made by the participating corporations, which include Kakao Mobility, HS Hyosung and Korea Securities Finance Corporation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HONG JOO-HEE,LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
