 Lee's approval rating climbs to 64.6%, poll reveals
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 11:24
 
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the opening ceremony of the World Congress of Political Science at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose for the fifth consecutive week to 64.6 percent, a survey showed Monday.
 
According to the survey by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, the positive assessment of Lee's performance rose 2.5 percentage points from the previous week, while the negative assessment fell 1.4 percentage points to 30 percent.
 

The pollster said Lee's approval rating has continued to rise for the fifth straight week since taking office on June 4.
 
The survey was conducted on 2,513 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
 
In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,003 individuals aged 18 and over on Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose to 56.2 percent, up 2.4 percentage points from the previous week.
 
Support for the main opposition People Power Party dropped 4.5 percentage points to 24.3 percent.
 
The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
 

Yonhap
