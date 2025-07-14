Oceans minister nominee vows to create 'strategic base' for Arctic shipping route era

Kakao founder and three others summoned in probe involving ex-first lady

Scandal-ridden gender minister nominee extends 'heartfelt apologies' but does not step down

A prez and his dog: Lee reflects on animal emotional instincts in Instagram post

Related Stories

President Lee completes his Cabinet with new land, culture ministers picks

Leave intact the intrinsic function of the ministry

Think over your raison d’être

Yoon's plans for Gender Ministry are up in the air

1 in 3 women a victim of relationship abuse, Gender Ministry survey finds