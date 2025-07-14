Fire breaks out inside operating room at major hospital in Gwangju

A fire broke out Monday inside an operating room at Chosun University Hospital in the southwestern city of Gwangju, prompting patients and doctors to evacuate.According to the Gwangju Fire and Safety Headquarters, the blaze started at around 8:12 a.m. inside the operating room on the third floor of the hospital's new building.The fire was put out within 10 minutes by medical staff using fire extinguishers before the firefighters arrived.Five people were taken to the emergency room after inhaling smoke, while 40 others, including patients and medical staff, evacuated the area on their own.No surgery was ongoing inside the operation room at the time of the incident, and no casualties have been reported.Authorities suspect the fire may have been caused by an electrical outlet inside the operating room. They will conduct a full investigation to determine the exact cause.Yonhap