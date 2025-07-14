 Honduran diplomat booked on harassment, assault charges
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 09:32
An image of the Busan Haeundae Police Station [BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

Police in the southeastern port city of Busan said Sunday a Honduran diplomat is under investigation for allegedly harassing and assaulting another passenger while inebriated on a Busan subway train in June.
 
The Haeundae Police Station said it had booked the diplomat without physical detention. The alleged incident took place around 6:30 a.m. on June 19, when the diplomat, whose identity was withheld, harassed a fellow male passenger and then physically assaulted him. The diplomat is said to have been drunk at the time.
 

Police have reviewed closed-circuit television footage of the incident. The diplomat works out of the Honduran embassy in Seoul and was in Busan last month on a business trip.
 
Police are awaiting the Honduran embassy's response on whether diplomatic immunity will be exercised in this case.

Yonhap
