Honduran diplomat under investigation for sexual assault on Busan subway
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 16:11
A diplomat from the Honduran Embassy in Seoul is under police investigation for allegedly molesting and assaulting a passenger on the Busan subway, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Monday.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the seriousness of the incident and is cooperating with relevant agencies to take appropriate action in accordance with the relevant procedures,” the ministry said in a statement.
“As the investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment on specific details,” it added. “We have consistently emphasized the importance of strict adherence to Korean law to all embassy personnel stationed here, and we will continue to do so.”
The diplomat is being investigated without detention by the Haeundae Police Station in Busan on suspicion of sexual assault and assault.
The incident reportedly occurred around 6:30 a.m. on June 19 aboard a train on Busan Metro Line 2, where the diplomat allegedly made physical contact with a passenger and then assaulted the suspected victim during a confrontation. The diplomat was said to be intoxicated at the time.
He is currently stationed at the Honduran Embassy in Seoul and was in Busan on a business trip when the incident occurred. Police have requested confirmation from the Honduran Embassy as to whether he will invoke diplomatic immunity.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)