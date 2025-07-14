Man arrested for allegedly stealing credit card to fund $10,000 three-day trip to Japan
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 21:10
An Indonesian man in his 20s was arrested after allegedly stealing a credit card from a parked car in Jeju and using it to fund a three-day trip to Japan — racking up more than 14 million won ($10,140) in travel expenses before being caught.
The Seogwipo Police Precinct in Jeju said Monday the man was indicted and taken into custody on charges of fraud, theft and violating the Specialized Credit Financial Business Act.
According to police, the man broke into a rental car at a hotel parking lot in Seogwipo around 1 a.m. on June 15, stole a credit card, then used the same vehicle to drive to Jeju City. There, he booked flights and accommodations for an international trip using the stolen card.
That same day, he flew from Jeju International Airport to Gimpo International Airport, and on June 17, he departed for Fukuoka, Japan, via Incheon International Airport.
He then spent three days — from June 17 to 19 — traveling in Fukuoka.
Before the victim was able to cancel the card, the perpetrator had spent over 14 million won between June 15 and 16 on flights, lodging and other travel expenses for the Japan trip.
He was apprehended by police on June 19 after returning to Korea through Incheon International Airport and attempting to drive off in a stolen vehicle parked nearby.
The man reportedly entered Korea in 2020 on a language training visa and studied Korean at a university in the Seoul metropolitan area. After being expelled, he had been traveling in and out of Korea on a tourist visa.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)