 Man busted at Incheon Airport with replica gun while right-wing gathering underway
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 21:16
The Incheon International Airport [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 50s was apprehended at Incheon International Airport for possessing a replica firearm, authorities said Monday.
 
According to the Incheon International Airport Police, the man was booked without detention on charges of violating the Act on the Safety Control of Firearms, Swords and Explosives, among others.
 

The man is accused of carrying a replica firearm at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport at around 1 p.m. that day.
 
At the time, a group of far-right activists had gathered at the terminal to welcome the arrival of a controversial figure known for spreading allegations of election fraud. Authorities have not confirmed whether the man has any connection to the group.
 
Police identified the man based on reports filed and brought him in for questioning.
 
“The man was in possession of a replica gas gun,” a police official said. “We plan to investigate whether he had any ties to the crowd gathered at the scene.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Airport security Korea

