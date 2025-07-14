 Mother and son in Daejeon believed to have taken own lives due to financial hardship, authorities say
Mother and son in Daejeon believed to have taken own lives due to financial hardship, authorities say

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 21:14
Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency building [JOONGANG ILBO]

A mother and son found dead in their apartment in Daejeon some 20 days after their deaths are believed to have taken their own lives after struggling with severe financial difficulties.
 
According to Daejeon’s Seo District Office and police on Monday, the 65-year-old mother visited the local welfare center in May to apply for emergency living expenses. The district office provided three rounds of aid, offering 1.2 million won ($870) per month for a two-person household from May through early this month.
 

Although she was not a recipient of basic livelihood benefits, she had no source of income, and her 37-year-old son was reportedly unemployed.
 
Their deaths are believed to have occurred in mid-June, coincidentally around the same time the court ordered a provisional seizure on the apartment registered under the mother’s name.
 
It was not until July 9, about 20 days later, that the two were found.
 
A building management employee reported a strange smell emanating from the house and reported it to the police. Authorities suspect the two took their own lives and are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances.
 
The mother’s mailbox was stuffed with debt collection notices from loan companies and credit card issuers, according to reports. Their only known asset, the apartment, was already under a mortgage with a bank and had also been provisionally seized by a credit card company.
 
The mother and son, believed to have had no other family, were not known to suffer from any disabilities or chronic illnesses. However, they reportedly lived in isolation and had little interaction with their neighbors.
 
“We explained the option of applying for basic livelihood security benefits during the emergency support consultation, but they did not proceed with the application,” said an official from the Seo District Office. “It is heartbreaking that this happened despite the emergency living expenses we provided.”
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
