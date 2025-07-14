Special counsel raids 24 sites over allegations that Yoon ordered Pyongyang drone mission
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 14:26
The special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol on abuse of power charges launched sweeping raids Monday on 24 military and government sites, probing allegations that Yoon ordered a covert drone operation over Pyongyang to manufacture a national crisis.
Beginning at 9 a.m., investigators reportedly searched key defense institutions including the Drone Operations Command, the Defense Ministry’s Defense Intelligence Agency, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Office of National Security, the Defense Counterintelligence Command and the Defense Intelligence Command. They also raided the home of Kim Yong-dae, head of the drone command, and a related unit stationed on Baengnyeong Island believed to have participated in the mission.
“The search warrants are being executed at 24 military-related locations,” the special counsel team said. “We cannot disclose the exact sites due to military security concerns.”
Investigators are probing whether Yoon, as commander-in-chief, directly ordered the drone command in October 2024 to carry out a drone operation over Pyongyang to manufacture conditions justifying a martial law declaration. The investigation is also examining whether the military engaged in a systematic cover-up.
A recorded testimony from an active-duty officer — already questioned as a witness — claims that Kim told subordinates the order came from “V,” and had to proceed without notifying the Defense Ministry or Joint Chiefs. The officer said the operation included dispersing propaganda leaflets and intentionally exposing drones to North Korean detection. "V" is a designation used by the South Korean military to refer to the sitting president, and is used especially when dealing with matters of national security or covert operations. It is shortened from "VIP," which is also used to refer to the president.
In March, the Drone Operations Command allegedly issued an internal order to delete drone flight logs. During the same period, it nominated 25 personnel for commendations, including an operations director linked to the Pyongyang mission.
The probe also questions the decision to use modified training drones for the operation, despite known risks. According to a National Assembly report by the Agency for Defense Development, the drones matched those in photographs released by North Korea in October 2023. The report noted that the addition of leaflet canisters likely compromised the drones’ stability and performance. The author of the report has been questioned.
The Defense Counterintelligence Command is suspected of knowing about the operation in advance and attempting to distort or suppress related intelligence. The special counsel reportedly obtained a statement from an active duty officer saying, “We were shocked to learn in June of last year that the drone command’s counterintelligence team was aware of the drone mission.”
The investigation is also examining whether former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won operated a secret unit to coordinate the plan. A former colonel testified to police that “Noh initiated talk of North Korean waste balloons and said special coverage was coming in the media.” Notes from Noh’s personal journal, reportedly submitted to investigators, allegedly contain references to plans to provoke North Korean attacks near the Northern Limit Line (NLL), part of what’s been dubbed a “North Wind” operation.
When the special counsel filed for an arrest warrant against Yoon on July 6, these allegations were excluded due to the extensive volume of material under review. After issuing a summons to Yoon on Friday, the special counsel said it will investigate the treason charges related to the incident as well if he consents.
