More in Social Affairs

Special counsel raids 24 sites over allegations that Yoon ordered Pyongyang drone mission

YouTubers owed 8.9 billion won in taxes last year. Some lawmakers say they're not paying up.

Senior Hiroshima official honors Korean survivors of atomic bomb

Fire breaks out inside operating room at major hospital in Gwangju

Despite rising depression among Korean teenagers, less than half of schools have professional counselors, report finds