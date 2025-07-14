YouTubers owed 8.9 billion won in taxes last year. Some lawmakers say they're not paying up.

Tax offices audited 67 YouTubers between 2019 and last year, imposing a total of 23.6 billion won ($17.12 million) — an average of 350 million won per person, new data showed Monday.

The figure includes taxes on not only YouTube-related income, but also other business income, according to data submitted to Democratic Party lawmaker Jung Tae-ho of the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee by the National Tax Service (NTS).