Caught between shareholders and the state: Korea’s listed public firms face a legal crossroads

A newly amended Commercial Act in Korea has intensified the pressure on the boards of directors at state-run companies and financial holding firms. The revision requires directors to uphold fiduciary duties to shareholders, placing them in a difficult position whenever corporate profitability clashes with government policy or public interest goals.Directors are now in a legal bind. Favoring government priorities at the expense of shareholder returns could expose them to breach-of-duty lawsuits. Yet prioritizing shareholder interests over public policy could trigger political backlash and regulatory scrutiny. The conflict is especially pronounced in listed public firms, where the state remains the dominant shareholder.For years, many of Korea’s state-owned enterprises and financial holding groups have operated with their hands tied. Although they are publicly traded, their corporate decisions have been shaped more by government directives than market logic. Public interest has often overridden shareholder concerns, and minority shareholders have frequently been sidelined.Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) offers a stark example. Despite soaring energy prices and the phase-out of nuclear power under past policies, Kepco was unable to raise electricity rates to match rising generation costs. Concerns over inflation and public resistance to price hikes left the company selling power below cost.The financial toll has been severe. As of the end of the first quarter this year, Kepco's cumulative losses since the second quarter of 2021 had reached 31.49 trillion won ($22.8 billion), with total liabilities amounting to 206.8 trillion won. Annual interest payments alone hover around 4 trillion won. Its share price has plummeted, dividends have dried up, and shareholders have grown frustrated. Some have even called for the government to buy out its stake and delist the company altogether.Financial holding firms that own banks are not immune. Though they operate as private entities, they are deeply affected by government oversight due to their regulated and oligopolistic nature. The state frequently emphasizes the public role of banks and labels them as “interest profiteers,” compelling them to contribute to various support funds under the banner of social responsibility — often in areas that should be covered by public finances.Government interference has extended to dividend policies. During the pandemic, the financial authorities urged banks to raise loan loss reserves and reduce dividend payouts, citing the need to support small businesses and the self-employed. Shareholders, including foreign investors who had expected record profits to translate into high dividends, were left empty-handed.However, the amended Commercial Act may now shift this power dynamic. With stronger shareholder protections in place, boards could face legal action if they continue to prioritize public mandates over financial health. If Kepco’s board approves a token electricity rate hike while losses mount, shareholders might sue for neglecting fiduciary duty. Likewise, if financial firms divert potential dividends into government-backed social funds, shareholders could push back through legal or activist channels.The core issue lies in inertia. Although the law now compels listed firms to prioritize shareholder rights, it is unclear whether the government will ease its grip. As the majority shareholder in several public companies, the state is unlikely to support politically unpopular moves like steep electricity or gas rate hikes, even when such actions are necessary to stabilize corporate finances. This could heighten tensions between shareholders and government regulators.Recent proposals for debt relief illustrate this tension. The government is reviewing a plan to write off 16.4 trillion won in long-overdue unsecured personal loans. Roughly half of the required 800 billion won in relief funding would come from the banking sector. The legal risks under the new corporate law were largely overlooked. Although many bad loans are held by secondary financial institutions, banks were still expected to contribute, prompting fairness concerns and a subsequent decision to spread the burden across all financial sectors.Despite opposition from business circles, the government has pushed the revised Commercial Act as a remedy for Korea’s so-called “Korea discount” — the perceived undervaluation of Korean companies due to weak corporate governance. If that goal is to be met, the government must now adjust its own practices. It cannot continue offloading public financial burdens onto listed firms while demanding sacrifices from their shareholders. At the very least, publicly traded companies should be allowed to operate under market logic.That is not only the spirit of the new law, but also the leadership the government should be demonstrating.