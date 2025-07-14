Presidential office must heed public concerns over ministerial nominees

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

As President Lee Jae Myung’s administration enters its first major round of confirmation hearings this week, controversy over the qualifications of several ministerial nominees is intensifying. While no public figure is without fault, questions surrounding some candidates go beyond minor flaws and raise doubts about their basic suitability for public service. Even without invoking the Democratic Party’s (DP) past standards for conservative administrations, many allegations fail to meet the public’s basic expectations for accountability.One of the most prominent cases is Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, whose hearing takes place. According to former aides who worked for her during the 21st National Assembly, Kang frequently gave instructions that blurred the line between public and private roles. One aide claimed Kang regularly asked staff to take out her household garbage, while another said she was told to inspect a malfunctioning toilet in Kang’s home. There were also reports that she pressured aides to enter restricted airport zones to help carry luggage. Had such incidents occurred in a private workplace, they likely would have been flagged as workplace abuse.Last month, Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik described Kang as a “policy expert committed to protecting the rights of vulnerable groups.” Yet that characterization appears increasingly disconnected from reality. Labor rights group Workplace Abuse 119 issued a statement arguing that anyone who treats parliamentary aides as personal assistants lacks the minimum qualifications for public office.Despite these concerns, the DP has refused a request from the People Power Party to summon Kang’s former aides as witnesses. The move has drawn criticism as an attempt to engineer a toothless confirmation process.Other nominees also face serious questions. Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education, has been accused of plagiarizing a student’s thesis. Jeong Eun-kyeong, tapped for Minister of Health and Welfare, came under fire for a conflict of interest while leading the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her husband reportedly held shares in companies that produced sanitizers and masks. By the DP's own past standards, these candidates would have struggled to survive confirmation.Yet many of these nominees have failed to provide detailed explanations, repeating only that they will clarify matters during their hearings. With the DP controlling witness selection, there is growing concern that even serious allegations will be glossed over.The current confidence in pushing through controversial nominations likely stems from President Lee’s high approval ratings and the PPP's weak standing. But public sentiment can shift quickly when a government begins to appear arrogant or dismissive. Past administrations that pressed ahead with contentious appointments despite public backlash often came to regret those decisions.Unless the allegations are clearly and convincingly addressed during the hearings, it would be wise to reconsider the nominations. The presidential office and the ruling party must not ignore the public’s growing concerns.