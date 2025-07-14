 KBO clubs eye return of injured sluggers, aces after All-Star break
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

KBO clubs eye return of injured sluggers, aces after All-Star break

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 17:01 Updated: 14 Jul. 2025, 18:00
Kia Tigers’ Kim Do-yeong walks off after attempting a steal during a game against the Kiwoom Heroes at the Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on May 27. He was later pulled after feeling pain and diagnosed with a hamstring injury. [YONHAP]

Kia Tigers’ Kim Do-yeong walks off after attempting a steal during a game against the Kiwoom Heroes at the Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on May 27. He was later pulled after feeling pain and diagnosed with a hamstring injury. [YONHAP]

 
As the KBO prepares to resume its season on Thursday following the All-Star break, all eyes are on the return of key players recovering from injuries — a development that could drastically alter the playoff race.
 
No team may benefit more than the Kia Tigers. Surging to fourth place before the break, the Tigers are now poised to welcome back a cluster of key players: Na Sung-bum, Kim Sun-bin, Lee Eui-lee and reigning MVP Kim Do-yeong.
 

Related Article

Na and Kim Sun-bin — both nursing calf injuries — logged back-to-back rehab games in the Futures League on July 8 and 9. With no setbacks reported, the veteran duo is expected to rejoin the first team immediately.
 
Lee, who had elbow surgery last year, has been steadily building back strength. After three promising Futures League starts, the left-hander is on track to return to the rotation within weeks.
 
The biggest question remains Kim Do-yeong. The breakout star of 2023 has been sidelined by two separate hamstring injuries. While he hasn’t appeared in live game action yet, a recent medical evaluation showed significant progress. He’s expected to test his condition soon, eyeing a return in August.
 
KT Wiz pitcher Son Dong-hyun throws the ball during the top of the eighth inning against the Kia Tigers at KT Wiz Park in Suwon on May 21. [NEWS1]

KT Wiz pitcher Son Dong-hyun throws the ball during the top of the eighth inning against the Kia Tigers at KT Wiz Park in Suwon on May 21. [NEWS1]

 
Just above the Tigers in the standings, third-place Lotte Giants are counting the days until the return of outfielder Yoon Dong-hee. Yoon went down with a left hamstring strain on June 5 against the Kiwoom Heroes. Now cleared to resume game action, he’s begun appearing in Futures League matchups as he rebuilds his timing, with a comeback also likely in August.
 
The LG Twins, locked in a neck-and-neck fight for first with the Hanwha Eagles, enter the second half with more uncertainty. Slugger Austin Dean strained his left side muscle on July 1 against Lotte. Doctors say he’ll need at least three weeks before a re-evaluation, ruling out a quick return. Dean’s absence — after hammering 20 home runs in the first half — has left a noticeable hole in the Twins’ offense, which sputtered heading into the break.
 
Meanwhile, the KT Wiz, sitting in fifth, are hoping the return of setup man Son Dong-hyun can stabilize their bullpen. Son was lights out over 29 appearances, recording a 0.89 ERA with three wins and 10 holds, before tearing a muscle in his right shoulder. After lengthy rehab, he returned to Futures League action last Thursday, throwing two scoreless innings. With closer Park Yeong-hyun stretched thin in Son’s absence, the Wiz will be eager to restore balance in late innings.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags kbo baseball injuries

More in Baseball

KBO clubs eye return of injured sluggers, aces after All-Star break

Trio of ex-KBO teammates submit mixed performances in 1st half of MLB season

Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong delivers clutch RBI in 2-1 win over Giants

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo, Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong slam three hits each in high-scoring MLB matchup

LG Twins catcher shines for Team Nanum in KBO All-Star Game against Team Dream

Related Stories

KBO managers call for check-swing challenge system

KBO clubs hold steady on foreign players — for now

From 'Busan Galmaegi' to 'Miracle Doosan': Cheer like a KBO pro with Everybody's Baseball

'Jamsil rainman' fined 200,000 won for rushing field during KBO game

Inside the KBO: From Superstars to Wiz in 39 years
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)