KBO clubs eye return of injured sluggers, aces after All-Star break
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 17:01 Updated: 14 Jul. 2025, 18:00
As the KBO prepares to resume its season on Thursday following the All-Star break, all eyes are on the return of key players recovering from injuries — a development that could drastically alter the playoff race.
No team may benefit more than the Kia Tigers. Surging to fourth place before the break, the Tigers are now poised to welcome back a cluster of key players: Na Sung-bum, Kim Sun-bin, Lee Eui-lee and reigning MVP Kim Do-yeong.
Na and Kim Sun-bin — both nursing calf injuries — logged back-to-back rehab games in the Futures League on July 8 and 9. With no setbacks reported, the veteran duo is expected to rejoin the first team immediately.
Lee, who had elbow surgery last year, has been steadily building back strength. After three promising Futures League starts, the left-hander is on track to return to the rotation within weeks.
The biggest question remains Kim Do-yeong. The breakout star of 2023 has been sidelined by two separate hamstring injuries. While he hasn’t appeared in live game action yet, a recent medical evaluation showed significant progress. He’s expected to test his condition soon, eyeing a return in August.
Just above the Tigers in the standings, third-place Lotte Giants are counting the days until the return of outfielder Yoon Dong-hee. Yoon went down with a left hamstring strain on June 5 against the Kiwoom Heroes. Now cleared to resume game action, he’s begun appearing in Futures League matchups as he rebuilds his timing, with a comeback also likely in August.
The LG Twins, locked in a neck-and-neck fight for first with the Hanwha Eagles, enter the second half with more uncertainty. Slugger Austin Dean strained his left side muscle on July 1 against Lotte. Doctors say he’ll need at least three weeks before a re-evaluation, ruling out a quick return. Dean’s absence — after hammering 20 home runs in the first half — has left a noticeable hole in the Twins’ offense, which sputtered heading into the break.
Meanwhile, the KT Wiz, sitting in fifth, are hoping the return of setup man Son Dong-hyun can stabilize their bullpen. Son was lights out over 29 appearances, recording a 0.89 ERA with three wins and 10 holds, before tearing a muscle in his right shoulder. After lengthy rehab, he returned to Futures League action last Thursday, throwing two scoreless innings. With closer Park Yeong-hyun stretched thin in Son’s absence, the Wiz will be eager to restore balance in late innings.
