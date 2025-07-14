Korean men’s basketball team secures back-to-back victories over Japan in friendly series
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 15:47
The Korean men’s basketball team claimed back-to-back victories over Japan in a two-game friendly series, winning both matchups and signaling a promising rebound ahead of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.
Korea secured an emphatic 84-69 win over Japan on Sunday at the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Arena in Gyeonggi, following a 91-77 victory on Friday. Despite Japan’s higher International Basketball Federation (FIBA) world ranking — No. 21 compared to Korea’s No. 53 — the hosts outplayed the visitors in both games.
Japan fielded a second-tier squad for the series, excluding NBA stars such as Yuki Kawamura of the Chicago Bulls and Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the roster still featured foreign naturalized players and NCAA-level talent.
Given that context, Korea’s sweep is seen as a significant achievement. The two teams split home and away friendlies in 2023, and Korea’s recent international record has been disappointing, including a seventh-place finish at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and failure to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Appointed in February as a "firefighter coach" to revive the program, head coach Ahn Jun-ho, 69, has ushered in a new generation of players and begun to deliver results. Korea’s recent wins offer optimism heading into the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup, which kicks off Aug. 5 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
To prepare for the tournament, Korea is playing two friendlies against Japan and Qatar. Having wrapped up the Japan series, Korea will face Qatar on July 18 and 20 at the same venue. Korea, Qatar, Australia and Lebanon are grouped in Group A in the upcoming Asia Cup.
The friendlies have showcased the strength of Korea’s new “one-two punch”: Lee Hyun-jung and Yeo Jun-seok. Lee dazzled with sharp shooting both inside and out, finishing Sunday’s game with 19 points and 12 rebounds — including five 3-pointers — despite only playing three quarters. Yeo added 15 points and nine rebounds before sitting out the final quarter. In Friday’s opener, Lee posted 25 points and six rebounds, while Yeo contributed 18 points and six rebounds.
Center Kim Jong-kyu, 34, helped Korea control the boards — long a concern for the team — scoring nine points in the third quarter alone and energizing the 6,000-strong crowd with a powerful two-handed dunk.
“We told our players to play like a legion of hungry wolves,” said coach Ahn. “Our high-pressure defense stood out through the third quarter.”
“We’re in the group of death at the Asia Cup,” he said. “I asked the players, ‘Are you going to die in the group of death, or survive and become legends?’ They responded with true ‘One Team Korea’ spirit.”
