Korea hold Japan to 1-1 draw at Asian women's football tournament at home

Korea held two-time defending champions Japan to a 1-1 draw at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Women's Football Championship on Sunday, keeping alive their hope of winning the title at home.Substitute Jeong Da-bin netted the equalizer in the 86th minute at Hwaseong Stadium in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, for 21st-ranked Korea's second straight draw at the four-nation tournament. Yui Narumiya had the lone Japanese goal in the 37th minute.Japan, world No. 7 who opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over 42nd-ranked Chinese Taipei last Wednesday, still lead the tournament with four points. China, world No. 17, also reached four points after beating Chinese Taipei 4-2 earlier Sunday, but Japan hold the edge in goal difference, +4 to +2. These two countries will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi.Korea, now at two points, will close out the tournament against Chinese Taipei at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Suwon. If Japan and China end in a draw, Korea can create a three-way tie at five points by beating Chinese Taipei, in which case a tiebreaker will determine the champion.This is the ninth edition of the E-1 Women's Football Championship and Korea won their only title at the inaugural event in 2005.Korea held their own in the early going and traded some chances with the favored opponent. Kang Chae-rim hit the right side of the goal on a counterattack opportunity in the fourth minute, and then Japan had their first dangerous look in the 20th minute when Riko Yoshida fired a shot just wide of the target after Lee Geum-min was stripped of the ball deep in her own zone.In the 21st minute, Kim Min-ji missed the open net with her left-footed shot after goalkeeper Akane Okuma was caught out of position. Some four minutes later, Kim again misfired with her left shot after taking Kang Chae-rim's pass inside the box.Narumiya sent her shot high over the net after a Korean turnover in the 36th minute, before putting Japan on the board in the next minute.Haruna Aikama threaded a pass through multiple defenders to find Narumiya near the goalmouth, and the Japanese midfielder beat goalkeeper Kim Min-jung with her right-footed shot from a sharp angle.Five minutes after the restart, Jang Selgi couldn't quite get enough of Mun Eun-ju's cross as Korea tried to draw even. In the 67th minute, substitute Choo Hyo-joo got behind Miyu Yakata for an open look but sent her shot well over the bar.Korea's closest call came in the 82nd minute, when Mun hit the right post after faking out Okuma. Jeong Da-bin tried to poke home the rebound, but the Japanese goalkeeper beat her to the loose ball.Mun and Jeong did connect for the equalizer in the 86th minute. After getting deep into the box, Mun undressed defender Rion Ishikawa and sent a low cross to Jeong, who stuck her left foot out to redirect the ball into the far corner.Korea survived the tense final moments, with Kim Min-jung coming up with a big save on Hana Shimada during stoppage time after a mad scramble in the box.Yonhap