LPGA 75주년…리더십 교체하고 새로운 비상 준비 완료 

More in Golf

Lee So-mi falters in final round of LPGA major in France

Lee So-mi one off lead entering final round at LPGA major in France

2 Koreans sit 2 off opening-round lead at LPGA major in France

This golfer is joining the PGA tour — after playing only 30 rounds of real golf

Ko Jin-young seeks second Evian Championship title amid Korean resurgence on LPGA