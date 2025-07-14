LPGA 75주년…리더십 교체하고 새로운 비상 준비 완료
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 09:26
LPGA Tour poised to sparkle beyond Diamond Jubilee with leadership reboot
LPGA 75주년…리더십 교체하고 새로운 비상 준비 완료
Korea JoongAng Daily 온라인 기사
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
As the LPGA Tour enters the back nine of its milestone 75th anniversary season, it is primed to capitalise on the global growth of women’s golf — thanks to recent leadership appointments and the continued rise of Asia‑Pacific golfers — both of which should strengthen the tour’s foundation for longevity and deepen its impact on its fans worldwide.
back nine: 골프 코스의 후반 9홀
milestone: 이정표, 중대한 사건
be primed to: ~할 준비가 된
capitalise on: ~을/를 활용하다, 이용하다
LPGA 투어 창립 75주년이라는 이정표를 새긴 2025년 시즌도 하반기에 접어들었다. 최근의 리더십 개편과 아시아·태평양 선수들의 활약을 발판으로 전 세계 여성 골프의 성장세를 본격적으로 흡수할 준비를 마쳤다. 이는 투어의 장기적인 지속 가능성을 강화하고 전 세계 팬들과의 유대를 더욱 깊게 만들 전망이다.
In recent months, the LPGA named its 10th commissioner in 40-year-old Craig Kessler, whom the search committee was wowed by his passion for the women’s game and, more importantly, by his astute vision to take the organisation forward through four key pillars he has outlined.
be wowed by: 감탄하게 하다, 깊은 인상을 주다
최근 LPGA는 제10대 커미셔너로 크레이그 케슬러(40)를 선임했다. 여성 골프에 품은 그의 열정 뿐만 아니라 조직의 미래를 그리는 명확한 비전, 즉 4대 핵심 축을 중심으로 한 그의 전략은 LPGA 인선위원회에 깊은 인상을 심었다.
Kessler, who holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, assumes his new role on July 15 and brings a broad range of leadership experience across sports and business, most recently serving as chief operating officer of the PGA of America.
a broad range of: 폭넓은
7월 15일 공식 취임하는 케슬러는 하버드 경영대학원(MBA) 출신으로 가장 최근 미국프로골프협회(PGA of America) 최고운영책임자(COO)를 역임한 것을 비롯해 스포츠와 비즈니스 전반에 걸친 폭넓은 경영 경험을 갖췄다.
Since Pak Se-ri’s historic triumph at the 1998 U.S. Women’s Open — where she became the first Asian golfer, male or female, to win a major championship — women’s golf in Asia has flourished. Currently, seven Asia-Pacific players sit inside the top 10 of the season-long Race to CME Globe points list, led by world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, No. 2 Minjee Lee of Australia and third-ranked Rio Takeda of Japan. Of the 17 tournaments played so far this year, 10 have been won by women from the region.
flourish: 번성하다, 급성장하다
season-long: 시즌 전체에 걸친
LPGA와 아시아의 인연은 1998년 박세리의 미국여자오픈 우승에서 시작됐다. 이는 아시아 남녀 통틀어 첫 메이저 챔피언 배출이었다. 이후 아시아 여성 골프는 비약적인 발전을 이뤘고, 현재 시즌 전체에 걸친 포인트 랭킹 ‘레이스 투 CME 글로브’ 상위 10위 안에 아시아·태평양 선수 7명이 이름을 올렸다. 세계 랭킹 1위는 태국의 지노 티티쿨, 2위는 호주의 이민지, 3위는 일본의 리오 다케다다. 2025년 현재까지 열린 17개 대회 중 10개 대회를 아시아계 선수가 차지했다.
The effervescent Thitikul, 22, a five-time LPGA winner, is part of a new wave of Asian superstars, and the talent pipeline remains strong. Japan’s Mao Saigo, Rio Takeda, and Chisato Iwai have all secured wins in 2025, while Korea’s Kim A-Lim, Kim Hyo-joo, Ryu Hae-ran and the pair of Lee So-mi and Im Jin-hee have also triumphed. Minjee Lee recently claimed her third major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and Lydia Ko of New Zealand, the 2024 Olympic gold medallist, continues to be amongst the tour’s marquee attractions.
effervescent: 활기찬, 역동적인
secure win: 승리를 거두다
marquee attractions: 간판 스타, 중심 인물
올해 스물 두살인 활기찬 티티쿨은 LPGA 통산 5승을 올렸으며 아시아 차세대 슈퍼 스타 그룹의 일원이다. 일본의 사이고 마오, 다케다 리오, 이와이 치사토가 올해 우승컵을 들었고, 한국에서는 김아림, 김효주, 류해란과 2인 1조 경기에 참여한 이소미·임진희가 정상에 올랐다. 이민지는 최근 KPMG 여자 PGA 챔피언십에서 메이저 3승째를 기록했고, 2024 파리올림픽 금메달리스트인 뉴질랜드의 리디아 고는 여전히 투어의 간판 스타다.
WRITTEN BY CHUAH CHOO CHIANG AND TRANSLATED BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)