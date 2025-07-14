Chinese swimmers dope-tested the most ahead of World Aquatics Championships

Chinese swimmers took more anti-doping tests this year than swimmers from any other country ahead of the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore this month, the Aquatics Integrity Unit said in a report.From Jan. 1, Chinese swimmers had an average of 8.8 anti-doping tests versus those from the United States who were tested 4.1 times and those from Britain who were tested 2.2 times, the report showed.Swimmers competing as neutrals — mainly those with Russian nationality — were tested 8.2 times on average.In total, the Aquatics Integrity Unit conducted 4,018 anti-doping tests on athletes participating in the Singapore event scheduled for July 11 to 22."The report underscores World Aquatics unwavering commitment to fair competition and the highest standards of integrity in aquatic sport," it said.The China Swimming Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.China's swimming team has faced heightened scrutiny since revelations in April that 23 swimmers had tested positive for a banned heart medication in 2021 but were permitted to compete in the Tokyo Olympics that year.The World Anti-Doping Agency accepted the findings of a Chinese investigation that the results were due to contamination from a hotel kitchen. An independent review backed WADA's handling of the case.Testing will remain in force until the end of the event, with 830 samples to be collected during 24 days of competition, the Aquatics Integrity Unit said.China's male freestyle sprinter Wang Haoyu was tested 13 times, while 200-meter breaststroke world record holder Qin Haiyang was tested 12 times, the report showed.Reuters