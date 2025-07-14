 At least 15 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida — witnesses, medics
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

At least 15 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida — witnesses, medics

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 10:29
This combination of pictures created on June 5, shows Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa after a joint press conference with the French president following a meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris, on May 7, left, and Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of Syria's Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group that headed a lightning rebel offensive snatching Damascus from government control, addressing a crowd at the eighth-century Umayyad Mosque on Dec. 8, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

This combination of pictures created on June 5, shows Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa after a joint press conference with the French president following a meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris, on May 7, left, and Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of Syria's Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group that headed a lightning rebel offensive snatching Damascus from government control, addressing a crowd at the eighth-century Umayyad Mosque on Dec. 8, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
More than 15 people were killed and dozens injured in Syria's predominantly Druze city of Sweida in the latest bout of sectarian clashes between Druze gunmen and Bedouin Sunni tribes, witnesses said on Sunday. The violence erupted after a wave of kidnappings, including the abduction of a Druze merchant on Friday on the highway linking Damascus to Sweida, witnesses said.
 
Unlike similar clashes last April, which pitted Sunni fighters against armed Druze residents of Jaramana, southeast of Damascus, and later spread to another district near the capital — this is the first time the fighting has erupted inside the city of Sweida itself, the provincial capital of the mostly Druze province. 
 

Related Article

“This is the first time sectarian fighting has erupted within the city of Sweida. This cycle of violence has exploded in a terrifyng way and if it doesn't end we are heading toward to a bloodbath," said Rayan Marouf, a Druze researcher based in Sweida who runs the Suwayda24 website.
 
The clashes, involving Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias, were centered in Maqwas neighborhood east of Sweida which is inhabited by Bedouin tribes, which was encircled by armed Druze groups and later seized.
 
Armed Bedouin tribesmen also launched attacks on Druze villages on the western and north outskirts of the city, residents said.
 
A medical source told Reuters that at least 15 bodies had been taken to the morgue at Sweida's state hospital. Around 50 people were injured, with some transported to Deraa city for medical care.
 
The violence marked the latest episode of sectarian bloodshed in Syria, where fears among minority groups have surged since Islamist-led rebels toppled President Bashar al-Assad in December, installing their own government and security forces.
 
Those concerns intensified following the killing of hundreds of Alawites in March, in apparent retaliation for an earlier attack carried out by Assad loyalists.
 
It was the deadliest sectarian flare-up in years in Syria, where a 14-year civil war ended last December with Assad fleeing to Russia after his government was overthrown by rebel forces.

Reuters
tags Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa

More in World

Israeli missile hits Gaza children collecting water, IDF blames malfunction

At least 15 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida — witnesses, medics

California farmworker who fell from greenhouse roof during chaotic ICE raid dies

Trump marks one-year anniversary of assassination attempt at the FIFA Club World Cup final

Wildfire destroys a historic Grand Canyon lodge and other structures

Related Stories

South Korea and Syria just established diplomatic relations. Why does it matter?

Syria's worst violence in months reopens wounds of the civil war

Turkish top officials make sudden trip to Damascus after Syria's deal with Kurdish-led group

Syrian wildfires spread due to heavy winds and war remnants

Korea says Trump's move to lift sanctions a turning point for Syria's stability, economic growth
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)