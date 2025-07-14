 'China had to latch on': Voice of America's demise leaves opening for CCP
Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 18:29
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A 3-D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump with the Voice of America logo in the background is pictured in this illustration created on April 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

China has been rapidly expanding its influence in the global media market by filling the vacuum left by outlets like Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Asia (RFA), particularly in Africa and Asia, after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled funding from the government-sponsored media outlets.
 
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Chinese state media had taken over coverage in various countries and is expanding its global influence.
 

Related Article

 
In Indonesia, China Central Television programs have become a weekly feature. In Thailand, Chinese state-run broadcaster CGTN has replaced VOA broadcasts.
 
The same trend is visible in Africa. In Nigeria, China Radio International is now broadcasting in not only English, but also in local languages such as Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo, in a bid to localize its programming. In Ethiopia, state television has introduced a segment titled “China Time” featuring Chinese-made documentaries and animated content.
 
According to the Wall Street Journal, some diplomats view this trend as more than just programming changes — they believe it reflects strategic cooperation between China and these countries and that discussions are ongoing.
 
Experts interpret the shift not as a simple replacement of content, but as a calculated strategy by China to systematically fill the void left by VOA.
 
Left: A February segment on Thai state-run broadcaster MCOT includes reporting from Voice of America. Right: A May segment from the same network features a Chinese state report. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Robert Daly, former director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Wilson Center, told WSJ that the VOA had been an influential outlet even in China, and added that by halting VOA broadcasts, the United States was “giving up on having an impact on public opinion in China.”
 
“It was an opportunity, and [China] had to latch on to it,” said Emeka Umejei, a senior research associate at the Department of Communication and Media at the University of Johannesburg.
 
Beijing appears pleased with the outcome.
 
“I believe that Chinese people are more than happy to see America’s anti-China ideological stronghold crumble from within,” wrote Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times, on social media.
 
“We will not comment on U.S. policy,” said a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The tainted track record of U.S. coverage of China is no secret.” The spokesperson’s remark implied that certain U.S. media outlets had been neither fair nor accurate in their reporting on China.
 
Signage for U.S. broadcaster Voice of America is (VOA) posted in Washington on March 16. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on June 20 ordered mass layoffs at VOA and other state-run organizations despite legal disputes and criticism that U.S. adversaries would benefit. [AFP/YONHAP]

VOA was established in 1942 to counter Nazi propaganda and served as a major U.S. information outlet targeting communist countries during the Cold War. At its height, it broadcast in 49 languages to more than 100 countries and played a key role in U.S. foreign strategy.
 
However, Kari Lake, Trump’s senior adviser for global media and director of VOA, argued that VOA has aired anti-U.S. content that contradicts foreign policy and emphasized the need for reform.
 
Subsequently, Trump ordered that the 2026 federal budget allocate funds only to shutting down VOA, effectively calling for its abolition. In April, a U.S. federal court ordered partial restoration of some VOA programs to help restore its credibility.
 
Senior Advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media Kari Lake holds up a photograph, which she says shows an empty Voice of America newsroom, as she speaks during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing in Washington on June 25. [AFP/YONHAP]

Some have criticized the Trump administration’s actions as undermining decades of U.S. media presence overseas.
 
In countries like North Korea and Iran, where VOA served as virtually the only U.S. perspective, the suspension of broadcasts severely limits information access. In North Korea, VOA broadcasts using satellite signals relayed through South Korea had been discontinued as of March 15.
 
Some Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Congress, while supporting the reduction of VOA’s size, still see a need to maintain the country’s capacity to disseminate information globally.
 
“It is absolutely true that it has become bloated,” said Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, vice chair of the House Committee on Appropriations and chairman of the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Subcommittee. But, he said, “It can be very, very useful and a very, very important tool of our national interest.”
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN JEE-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Donald Trump Voice of America VOA RFA funding media Kari Lake

