In California strawberry fields, immigration raids sow fear

Flor, a Mexican migrant, picks strawberries in the agricultural town of Oxnard, but immigration roundups in recent weeks have infused the farmworker community in the strawberry capital of California with stress and fear.Flor said the raids are taking a toll on the farmworkers' children, who fear that their parents will be detained and deported, and some are depressed. Flor, who has a permit to work in the fields, is a single mother of three U.S. citizen daughters, and when she picks them up in the afternoon, she feels a palpable sense of relief."It hurts my soul that every time I leave the house they say, ‘Mommy, be careful because they can catch you and they can send you to Mexico and we will have to stay here without you,'" said Flor, who asked that only her first name be used."You arrive home and the girls say, 'Ay Mommy, you arrived and immigration didn’t take you.' It is very sad to see that our children are worried.”President Donald Trump has increased immigration enforcement since taking office in January, seeking to deport record numbers of immigrants in the U.S. illegally. Farmers, who depend heavily on immigrant labor, have warned raids could damage their businesses and threaten the U.S. food supply.Trump has said in recent weeks that he would roll out a program that would allow farmers to keep some workers, but the White House has not yet put forward any plan. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said on Tuesday that there would be "no amnesty."The Trump administration has arrested twice as many alleged immigration offenders as last year, but the number of farmworkers specifically remains unclear. An immigration raid at marijuana farms near Los Angeles on Thursday prompted protests.Many Oxnard residents have not left their houses for three or four weeks and some simply don't show up for work, Flor said."It is really sad to see," Flor said. "We have senior citizens who work with us, and when they see immigration passing where we are working , they begin to cry because of how fearful they are. They have been here for many years and they fear they could be sent to their home countries. Their lives are here."Flor has little hope that the circumstances will improve."The only hope we have is that the president touches his heart and does an immigration reform," she said.The president of the United Farm Workers union, Teresa Romero, said they are working on organizing workers so they "really stick together" as the fear persists."What the administration wants to do is deport this experienced work force that has been working in agriculture for decades. They know exactly what to do, how to do it," Romero said.A White House official told Reuters that Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump's immigration agenda, decided in January not to heavily target farms because the workers would be difficult to replace.When asked on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday about people afraid of possible arrest even if they have legal immigration status, Trump's border czar Tom Homan was unapologetic about the crackdown."It's not OK to enter this country illegally. It's a crime," Homan said. "But legal aliens and U.S. citizens should not be afraid that they're going to be swept up in the raid(s)."The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.The farmworkers get up at around 4 a.m. local time and then wake up their children, who Flor says are suffering with the roundups."It is sad to see our community suffering so much. We are just workers who came for a dream, the dream we had for our children," Flor said.Flor's daughters are 10, 7, and 2 — and the 10-year-old wants to be a police officer."And it breaks my heart that she might not fulfill her dream because they detain us and send us to Mexico," Flor said. "It makes me very sad to see how many children are being separated from their parents."While some politicians in California have been outspoken about the immigration raids, Flor said they have not come out to the fields or come to learn about the workers' plight."I would like to invite all the politicians to come and see how we work on the farms so they can get to know our story and our lives," said Flor. "So they can see the needs we have."Romero said they are working with representatives in Congress on a legislative bill called the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would protect the workers and has the support of at least 30 Republicans. Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California has introduced the bill to Congress, but it may not pass until the next Congress takes over in 2027."We are not going to give up," said Romero. "Si se puede (yes we can)."Flor earns about $2,000 a month, a salary that often does not go far enough. She pays $1,250 for rent each month and pays the nanny that helps care for the girls $250 per week. Sometimes, she doesn't have enough food for the children.She also says the backbreaking harvest work means she cannot spend enough time with her children."My work also means that I cannot dedicate enough time to my children because the work is very tough, we are crouched down all day and we lift 20 pounds every few minutes in the boxes," Flor said.Romero said she has talked to some of the children affected by the raids."I have talked to children of people who have been deported and all they say is ‘I want Daddy back,'” she said."It is affecting children who are U.S. citizens and who do not deserve to be growing up with the fear they are growing up with now," Romero added. "Unless we get this bill done, this is what is going to continue to happen to these families and communities."Reuters