 Thames Water imposes hosepipe ban as historic drought hits England
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Thames Water imposes hosepipe ban as historic drought hits England

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 21:20
A boat passes under Tower Bridge, as 40 boats take part in a ceremonial pageant along the River Thames to mark the 250th anniversary of the Royal Thames Yacht Club in London, Britain, June 28, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A boat passes under Tower Bridge, as 40 boats take part in a ceremonial pageant along the River Thames to mark the 250th anniversary of the Royal Thames Yacht Club in London, Britain, June 28, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Britain's Thames Water announced a temporary "hosepipe ban" on Monday, aimed at cutting water usage across large parts of southern England, following the country's driest and warmest spring in over a century.
 
Thames Water, Britain's biggest water supplier, said the ban would take effect on July 22, impacting households across several counties including Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Berkshire.
 

Related Article

 
Under the ban, customers are prohibited from using hosepipes for activities such as washing cars, watering gardens or allotments, filling paddling or swimming pools and cleaning windows.
 
Other water suppliers in England have also introduced bans this month, with Yorkshire Water and South East Water both announcing temporary restrictions last week.
 
"This has been a challenging spring and summer," Nevil Muncaster, Thames Water's Strategic Water Resources Director, said. "Given the continued warm, dry weather, we do not anticipate that the situation will improve any time soon, so we have to take action now."
 
The government said last month it would step up efforts to protect water resources ahead of the summer, as reservoirs across England are only 77 percent full, well below the seasonal average of 93 percent.
 
Scientists say climate change is making droughts and drier summers more frequent. 

Reuters
tags United Kingdom England Thames drought

More in World

Why Trump's push for a 1 percent Fed policy rate could spell trouble for U.S. economy

In California strawberry fields, immigration raids sow fear

Meta investors, Zuckerberg to square off at $8 billion trial over alleged privacy violations

Musk says he does not support merger between Tesla and xAI

Thames Water imposes hosepipe ban as historic drought hits England

Related Stories

UK government to tighten immigration rules as voter anger over ‘failed experiment in open borders’ continues

South Korea, Britain condemn North Korea's dispatch of troops in joint statement

Korea seeks to erect statue in honor of British journalist

The climate crisis clock is ticking (KOR)

The climate crisis clock is ticking
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)