 Wildfire destroys a historic Grand Canyon lodge and other structures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Wildfire destroys a historic Grand Canyon lodge and other structures

Published: 14 Jul. 2025, 10:28
This photo provided by National Park Service shows the charred remains of a building at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, in northern Arizona, July 13. [AP/YONHAP]

This photo provided by National Park Service shows the charred remains of a building at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, in northern Arizona, July 13. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A fast-moving wildfire destroyed a historic lodge and dozens of other structures on the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, forcing officials to close access to that area for the season, the park said Sunday.
 
The Grand Canyon Lodge, the only lodging inside the park at the North Rim, was consumed by the flames, park Superintendent Ed Keable told park residents, staff and others in a meeting Sunday morning. He said the visitor center, the gas station, a wastewater treatment plant, an administrative building and some employee housing were among the 50 to 80 structures lost. “Numerous” historic cabins in the area also were destroyed, the park said.
 

Related Article

 
Two wildfires are burning at or near the North Rim, known as the White Sage Fire and the Dragon Bravo Fire. The latter is the one that impacted the lodge and other structures.
 
Started by lightning on July 4, the Dragon Bravo Fire was initially managed by authorities with a “confine and contain” strategy to clear fuel sources. They shifted to aggressive suppression a week later as it rapidly grew to 7.8 square miles (4,992 acres) because of hot temperatures, low humidity and strong wind gusts, fire officials said.
 
No injuries have been reported.
 
Millions of people visit Grand Canyon National Park annually, with most going to the more popular South Rim. The North Rim is open seasonally. It was evacuated last Thursday because of wildfire, and will remain closed for the rest of the season, the park said in a statement.
 
Firefighters at the North Rim and hikers in the inner canyon were evacuated over the weekend. The park said along with the fire risk, they could potentially be exposed to chlorine gas after the treatment plant burned. Chlorine gas is heavier than air and can lead to blurred vision, irritation or respiratory problems if high amounts of it are breathed in, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
 
This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim of Grand Canyon, Ariz. [AP/YONHAP]

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim of Grand Canyon, Ariz. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Rafters on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon also were told to bypass Phantom Ranch, which has a set of cabins and dormitories along the river.
 
The Grand Canyon Lodge was often the first prominent feature that visitors see, even before viewing the canyon. A highway ends at the lodge, which was known for its sloped roof, huge ponderosa beams and massive limestone facade. By walking across the lobby and descending a stairwell, visitors could get their first view of the Grand Canyon shining through windows across the “Sun Room.”
 
“It just feels like you’re a pioneer when you walk through there [the lodge],” said Tim Allen, a longtime resident of Flagstaff, Arizona, and yearly visitor to the Grand Canyon. “It really felt like you were in a time gone by.”
 
Allen said the North Rim felt special and more personal because of its remoteness and reduced number of tourists. He often spent time there camping and doing rim-to-rim hikes, trekking all the way to the bottom of the canyon and back out.
 
“It's heartbreaking,” he said of the destruction caused by the fire.
 
The Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim of Grand Canyon, Ariz., in June 2019. [AP/YONHAP]

The Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim of Grand Canyon, Ariz., in June 2019. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Aramark, the company that operated the lodge, said all employees and guests were safely evacuated.
 
"As stewards of some our country’s most beloved national treasures, we are devastated by the loss," said spokesperson Debbie Albert.
 
An original lodge burned down from a kitchen fire in 1932, four years after construction was completed, according to the Grand Canyon Historical Society. The redesigned lodge using the original stonework opened in 1937.
 
Thomas Sulpizio, president of the historical society, said the lodge contained some valuable archives that he wasn't sure were saved.
 
The lobby also contained a famous 600-pound bronze statue of a donkey named “Brighty the Burro."
 
This photo provided by National Park Service shows the charred remains of a building at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, in northern Arizona, July 13. [AP/YONHAP]

This photo provided by National Park Service shows the charred remains of a building at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, in northern Arizona, July 13. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Meanwhile, officials reported progress in battling a second wildfire burning north of the Grand Canyon. Fire lines on the White Sage Fire that forced evacuations at the North Rim and in the community of Jacob Lake were holding, officials said. By Sunday afternoon the fire had charred 63 square miles of terrain.
 
On the southern edge of the fire, hand crews and bulldozers were working uphill, and the spread of the blaze had been minimal.
 
But to the east and north, the fire has spread rapidly, with grasses and standing dead trees contributing to the fire’s intensity, officials said. The fire was pushing downhill toward the Vermilion Cliffs area, and crews were assessing opportunities to create buffer zones that help slow or halt the fire’s progress.
 
Elsewhere, one of several wildfires burning in Colorado that closed Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, about 260 miles southwest of Denver, has burned 5.6 square miles and forced the evacuation of homes near the park. The fire was started by lightning on Thursday on the south rim of the park, a dramatic, deep gorge carved by the Gunnison River.
 
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a disaster declaration on Sunday because of it and other fires burning in western Colorado. His office said they were all started the same day by the same storm.
 
Another wildfire burning near the Colorado-Utah border near La Sal, Utah, also started Thursday and has burned around 14 square miles.

AP
tags Wildfire Grand Canyon

More in World

Israeli missile hits Gaza children collecting water, IDF blames malfunction

At least 15 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida — witnesses, medics

California farmworker who fell from greenhouse roof during chaotic ICE raid dies

Trump marks one-year anniversary of assassination attempt at the FIFA Club World Cup final

Wildfire destroys a historic Grand Canyon lodge and other structures

Related Stories

그랜드 캐니언에서 사망자 증가, 지켜야 할 안전 수칙

Historic Buddhist temple Gounsa incinerated in Uiseong wildfire

Firefighters, residents ordered to evacuate Uiseong, Andong as wildfire spreads

Gov't designates 3 more southeastern counties struck by wildfires as special disaster zones

Wildfires scorch 3 cultural assets
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)