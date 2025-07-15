Agriculture, livestock sectors voice concerns over Korea-U.S. tariff talks on trade barriers

Korea's agriculture and livestock industries voiced concerns Tuesday over the country's ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States, which include agriculture-related issues, calling on the Seoul government not to make farmers expendable "scapegoats" in the deal-making process.The farming and livestock industries have emerged as key sticking points in the tariff negotiations between Seoul and Washington, with the United States having pointed to a wide range of non-tariff measures by Seoul, including its import ban on American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older."The government is taking the pain and sacrifices of the agricultural and livestock industries for granted," the Hanwoo Association said in a statement. Hanwoo refers to the premium Korean cattle breed. "We, farmers and livestock producers across the country, cannot help but feel outraged."The statement came a day after Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said during a press briefing that it is time for Korea to make a "strategic" decision on agricultural issues and other pending items on the negotiation table with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.On Monday, Yeo told reporters that trade negotiations on the agricultural and livestock sectors "always come with pain," but some trade-offs could be strategically considered for a broader trade deal, which may also lead to stronger competitiveness for the sectors in the future.Yeo visited Washington last week to meet with U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other officials to discuss tariffs, non-tariff issues, industrial cooperation and other trade issues between the two countries.He did not disclose details on the items involved in the ongoing tariff negotiations but said some of Korea's trade barriers should be addressed to strengthen the country's industrial competitiveness and advance the regulatory system, while others cannot be accepted due to domestic sensitivity on the issues.Earlier this year, the USTR published a report on foreign trade barriers, citing a wide range of non-tariff measures by Seoul, including emission-related regulations on imported cars, proposed online platform regulations and restrictions on the export of high-precision location-based data.The USTR also raised issues with Seoul's import ban on American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older; the regulatory system for agricultural biotechnology, such as living modified organisms (LMOs); and strict rules on agrochemical residues of imported agricultural products, among other issues.The age restriction on U.S. beef was introduced under the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement signed in 2008 amid fears over mad cow disease, or bovine spongiform encephalopathy.But even with the age-based restriction, Seoul has been the biggest importer of U.S. beef in recent years, purchasing US$2.22 billion worth of American meat in 2024 alone, according to data compiled by the government."How ironic it is that the United States is reaping maximum profits from Korea in agricultural trade, yet still demands the removal of non-tariff barriers," the Hanwoo Association said.The national farmers' federation also issued a statement, calling on the government to "fight against the U.S. administration's [tariff] threats" and "not sacrifice the agricultural sector for the sake of swift negotiations.""Backing down any further would mean abandoning our food sovereignty, and in an era of food crises, it would be tantamount to giving up national security."Yonhap