Buying napa requires cabbage

Workers move napa cabbage for auction at Garak Market in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 15. The government announced that it will release 100 to 250 tons of reserve napa cabbage into the market per day as supply becomes unstable during the summer due to abnormal weather conditions. According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), the price of napa cabbage stood at around 3,700 won ($3) as of July 9, but rose to 3,983 won on the 10th and surpassed the 4,000 won mark, reaching 4,309 won on July 11.