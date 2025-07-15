 Buying napa requires cabbage
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Buying napa requires cabbage

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 18:19
Workers move napa cabbage for auction at Garak Market in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 15. [YONHAP]

Workers move napa cabbage for auction at Garak Market in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 15. [YONHAP]

 
Workers move napa cabbage for auction at Garak Market in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 15. The government announced that it will release 100 to 250 tons of reserve napa cabbage into the market per day as supply becomes unstable during the summer due to abnormal weather conditions. According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), the price of napa cabbage stood at around 3,700 won ($3) as of July 9, but rose to 3,983 won on the 10th and surpassed the 4,000 won mark, reaching 4,309 won on July 11.
tags Korea supply napa cabbage

More in Economy

Agriculture, livestock sectors voice concerns over Korea-U.S. tariff talks on trade barriers

Buying napa requires cabbage

Cabinet approves Commercial Act revision expanding board members' fiduciary duty to shareholders

Gov't, DP agree to ease electricity bills for two months amid torrid heat wave

'Herd effect' driving frenzied purchases and sales of Seoul apartments

Related Stories

Cabbage price crunch

Cabbage prices soar

Green is the new gold

Korea to release vegetable, salt reserves as prices rise

Cabbage glut
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)