Summer not so sweet as Korea's watermelon prices break 30,000-won mark
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 08:46
As an early heat wave grips Korea, the cost of one of summer’s most beloved fruits has surged past 30,000 won ($21.69), stoking consumer frustration and raising concerns across the retail sector.
The average retail price of a watermelon at traditional markets climbed to 30,327 won as of Monday, according to data released Tuesday by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation. Nationwide, average prices hovered at 29,816 won — up 700 won from just four days earlier and more than 5,000 won higher than 10 days ago.
Across grocery stores and markets, prices are now flirting with or exceeding the 30,000-won mark. Industry data shows the average retail price at 29,543 won, though many vendors have already crossed that threshold.
The heat wave’s impact has been swift and punishing.
Compared with the same period last year, when the average watermelon price was 21,336 won, prices have jumped nearly 40 percent — about 8,500 won more expensive. Against the historical average, they are now roughly 42 percent higher.
Industry experts point to the brutal heat as a key factor, saying the extreme temperatures are compromising watermelon quality by reducing sugar levels, leaving fewer fruits that meet top-grade standards. At the same time, demand has surged as consumers scramble for ways to cool down.
The Korea Rural Economic Institute projects that shipments this month will be similar to last July’s, but prices will remain elevated as the mercury continues to rise.
