Chill out: Jeju Air rolls mobile cooling centers for staff
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 18:15
Seen in this photo is Jeju Air’s rest caravan for maintenance staff in Incheon International Airport on July 15. Jeju Air announced on the same day that it has introduced a rest caravan at the parking apron of Incheon International Airport. [YONHAP]
In this photo is Jeju Air’s rest caravan for maintenance staff at Incheon International Airport on July 15. Jeju Air announced on the same day that it has introduced a rest caravan in the parking apron of Incheon International Airport. The caravan is equipped with air conditioning, a refrigerator, a table and other furnishings, allowing maintenance staff to rest and work amid scorching heat. The airline plans to expand the caravans to Gimpo Airport as well.
