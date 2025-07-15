 Chill out: Jeju Air rolls mobile cooling centers for staff
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Chill out: Jeju Air rolls mobile cooling centers for staff

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 18:15
Seen in this photo is Jeju Air’s rest caravan for maintenance staff in Incheon International Airport on July 15. Jeju Air announced on the same day that it has introduced a rest caravan at the parking apron of Incheon International Airport. [YONHAP]

Seen in this photo is Jeju Air’s rest caravan for maintenance staff in Incheon International Airport on July 15. Jeju Air announced on the same day that it has introduced a rest caravan at the parking apron of Incheon International Airport. [YONHAP]

In this photo is Jeju Air’s rest caravan for maintenance staff at Incheon International Airport on July 15. Jeju Air announced on the same day that it has introduced a rest caravan in the parking apron of Incheon International Airport. The caravan is equipped with air conditioning, a refrigerator, a table and other furnishings, allowing maintenance staff to rest and work amid scorching heat. The airline plans to expand the caravans to Gimpo Airport as well.
tags airport heatwave

More in Industry

Korean dessert cafe chain Sulbing to enter Philippine market this year

Drone zone

KCCI suggests lifting old rules for new inventions

Chill out: Jeju Air rolls mobile cooling centers for staff

Korean Air, other airlines checking Boeing fuel switches after Air India crash

Related Stories

North and central China hit by soaring heat

Heat-related illnesses spike 83 percent

Cooling off

Heatwaves will become longer, more frequent: Expert

Korea faces hottest summer ever after record-setting June temperatures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)