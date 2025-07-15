Chill out: Jeju Air rolls mobile cooling centers for staff

In this photo is Jeju Air’s rest caravan for maintenance staff at Incheon International Airport on July 15. Jeju Air announced on the same day that it has introduced a rest caravan in the parking apron of Incheon International Airport. The caravan is equipped with air conditioning, a refrigerator, a table and other furnishings, allowing maintenance staff to rest and work amid scorching heat. The airline plans to expand the caravans to Gimpo Airport as well.